Dietrich and Dahlberg Play for NCAA Doubles Title on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Senior Mans Dahlberg and junior Dylan Dietrich have advanced to the final of the Men’s Doubles draw and will be playing for the NCAA title on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 pm when they take on Nikita Filin and Brandon Carpico of Ohio State.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Dahlberg and Dietrich logged a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against the top-seeded doubles team, Benito Sanchez Martinez and Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State. This came a day after Rice took down top-seeded Jay Friend of Arizona in the singles draw.

Dahlberg and Dietrich then battled 5-8 seed Aidan Kim and Bryce Nakashima of Ohio State on Friday in the quarterfinals, with the Buckeyes taking the first set in a tiebreaker before the Cavaliers won a second-set tiebreaker to force a third set. Dahlberg and Dietrich won the decider 10-5 to advance to the semis.

They defeated Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson of Florida 6-1, 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinals.

Dahlberg and Dietrich, by advancing to the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, will earn All-American honors in June when the accolades are formally announced by the ITA. This is the first career doubles All-America honor for both players.

Dahlberg and Dietrich are vying to become the fourth NCAA Doubles Champions in program history, joining Dom Inglot and Michael Shabaz (2009), Shabaz and Drew Courtney (2010) and Jarmere Jenkins and Mac Stylslinger (2013).

Dietrich was the No. 7 seed in the singles draw. He won his opener against Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes of Oklahoma in straight sets. On Wednesday, he won 6-4, 6-4 against Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State before falling in the Round of 16 against Wake Forest’s Luca Pow.

Sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim also played in the singles draw.

In his opener, Rice dropped his first set 6-4 against Oscar Lacides of Oklahoma, but rallied for 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to advance to the Round of 32. Rice then defeated the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Jay Friend of Arizona, 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 16. He was edged 7-5, 7-5 by 9-16 seed Petar Jovanovic in the Round of 16.

Kaim was edged in the first round by 8-seed Ozan Baris.

By advancing to the singles Round of 16 in singles, both Dietrich and Rice will earn All-American honors in singles in June when the accolades are formally announced by the ITA. It will be Dietrich’s third time earning All-America honors and the first for Rice.