No. 4 Virginia Downs No. 7 Columbia 6-3

NEW YORK – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (6-0) remains undefeated after handing the No. 7 Columbia Lions (2-1) their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 22) at the SL Green StreetSquash Center. The Cavaliers took down the Lions 6-3.

The Cavaliers gained an initial 2-1 lead after four-game match victories from freshman Juan Irisarri and junior Dylan Moran. Graduate student Maxwell Velazquez earned Virginia its third point before the Lions tied the match at three. Sophomore Ewan Harris battled through a marathon one-hour, 18-minute five-game match to secure the fourth point, then sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara clinched the match victory with his 3-1 win. Junior Krishna Mishra closed out the match with a comeback, five-game match win.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia begins the season 6-0 for the first time since 2019-20, when the Cavaliers won their first six consecutive games.

Virginia picked up its third victory over Columbia in the all-time series that dates back to 2017.

This was the Cavaliers’ third win over a top-10 ranked opponent this season.

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara is now 3-0 this season playing at position two.

Junior Krishna Mishra is 5-0 playing at positions four and five.

Graduate student Maxwell Velazquez improves to 5-0 playing at positions six and eight.

The Cavaliers are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents this season after going 6-2 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

UP NEXT