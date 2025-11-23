Virginia Set to Open Emerald Coast Classic Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (4-1) is set to open competition at the Emerald Coast Classic on Monday (Nov. 24) against Northwestern State (3-2). Tipoff from Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla. is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on FloSports.

Championships will be determined in two brackets. Virginia will play in the Beach Bracket along with Northwestern State, Nebraska and Purdue Fort Wayne. The Cavaliers play in either the Beach Bracket Championship game, or a third-place game on Tuesday (Nov. 25) against Nebraska or Purdue Fort Wayne.

Fans can visit emeraldcoastclassic.com to purchase tickets.

Broadcast Information

Both of Virginia’s games will stream on FloSports.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

The Cavaliers are set to meet Northwestern State in the Emerald Coast Classic on Monday (Nov. 24) at 8:30 p.m. ET on FloSports.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 32-9 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 78.6 points per game and limiting opposition to 45 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I in scoring defense and No. 14 in scoring margin (33.6).

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 997-564 (.638) record.

The Series Against Northwestern State

The Cavaliers meet Northwestern State for the first time in program history.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has never matched up with Northwestern State.

The matchup is one of two guaranteed first meetings with an opponent on the 2025-26 schedule.

Last Time Out

Virginia defeated Longwood by a score of 94-47 at JPJ

Romi Levy recorded a triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) to become just the third Cavalier in program history to accomplish the feat.

Caitlin Weimar notched her first double-double in a Cavalier uniform with 15 pts and 12 reb

Kymora Johnson notched her third game of the season with 20+ points (23).

Johnson drilled five three-pointers, just one shy of her career high

Virginia recorded 28 assists as a team, its most since 3/14/1997 (29, vs Troy St.)

Three Cavaliers scored in double figures: Johnson (23), Weimar (15) and Levy (14).

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 26.2

Virginia ranks fourth in the nation with 20.2 offensive rebounds per game

Tabitha Amanze ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division I with 5 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze pulled down 11 offensive rebounds in a win over Radford. A first for a Cavalier since Sara Imovbioh recorded 12 in 2014

Levy’s Triple Double

Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)

Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high

She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.

The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s is one of just 4 triple doubles Division I this season

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).

Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.

The 2025-26 Schedule