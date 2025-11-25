Virginia Set To Host No. 19 North Carolina In Home Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 5-13 ACC) will close out the home portion of the 2025 season on Wednesday (Nov. 26) against No.19 North Carolina (20-7, 13-5 ACC) at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Match Information
Matchup: No. 19 North Carolina vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 • 3 p.m.
Location: Aquatics & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
PROMOS
- Special giveaways will be held throughout the match for fans in attendance.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Tar Heels of North Carolina have met on the Volleyball court 74 times, with North Carolina winning all but 16 contests.
- In the previous meeting this season, North Carolina topped Virginia in four sets. Reagan Ennist tallied a match-high 20 kills while Caroline Lang recorded a season-high five blocks.
- Entering the day before Thanksgiving contest, UNC has won the last seven matches in the series.
- Virginia has not beaten North Carolina at home since 2007.
EARLY ENNIST
- After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 342 kills this season. Ennist’s 342 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era and the seventh most kills by a freshman in program history.
- Entering the final weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.60 kills per set, which ranks third all-time among UVA freshmen. Ennist’s 3.60 kills per set ranks the freshman eighth in the ACC.
- With back-to-back-to-back-to-back 20-kill performances against North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake, Ennist is the first Cavalier to have seven 20+ kill performances in a single season during the Wells era.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Throughout the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 101st nationally in blocks per set (2.30).
- The Cavaliers have also totaled 250.5 blocks as a team, which ranks UVA 88th in the country entering the final weekend of the regular season.
- Jasmine Robinson ranks 19th in the ACC, averaging 1.09 blocks per set, while Kate Dean sits 25th in the league with an average of 1.00.
CLOSING OUT THE JPJ Residency
- UVA closed out its five-match residency at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday with a win in four sets over Wake Forest. On the season, Virginia went 2-3 at JPJ.
- Over the course of the weekend, Reagan Ennist accumulated 46 kills against NC State and Wake Forest to win her third ACC Freshman of the Week award of the season.
- The Cavaliers also recognized the senior class of Kate Johnson, Vivian Miller, Kadynce Boothe, Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson.