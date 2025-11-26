Stage Set for High-Stakes Showdown at Scott Stadium

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — About half of the players on the University of Virginia football roster were in other college programs or in high school last season. And so many of them knew little about UVA’s rivalry with Virginia Tech when they arrived on Grounds this year.

To educate the Cavaliers’ newcomers about the annual battle for the Commonwealth Cup, head coach Tony Elliott said, he leaned a little on “the assumption that everyone’s been a part of a rivalry game and so [understands the] importance of it and the impact that it has beyond just the Saturday that you play it.”

The team that wins this game has bragging rights for the next year, and so do its fans. For most of this century, the celebrants have been Hokies. The Wahoos beat Tech in 2003 and 2019—both times at Scott Stadium—but otherwise they’ve experienced little but frustration in this series since winning at Lane Stadium in 1998.

Another opportunity to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup comes Saturday night for Virginia, ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll. At 7 o’clock, UVA (9-2 overall, 6-1 ACC) meets Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) at Scott Stadium.

A win would send the Hoos, No. 18 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, to the ACC championship game for only the second time in program history. The first was in 2019.

“We have to carry the burden of what hasn’t been done in the past, and we’ve got an opportunity to change the future,” Elliott said Tuesday at the Hardie Center. “But we’re also not taking away from what got us to this point, and that is treating every game like it’s the biggest game. So we have that approach with our schedule. This is the next one, but we understand the significance, and so we’re really relying on that and then also the leadership of the guys that have been here, that have been a part of it, to let them know in their own way what this game means to them.”

Win or lose Saturday, the Hokies will play no more games this year. They’d like nothing better than to spoil what has been a special season for the Cavaliers, who haven’t finished above .500 since 2019.

Tech fired head coach Brent Pry early in the season. The Hokies haven’t always played well this fall, but they’ve continued to play hard for interim head coach Phil Mongtomery. Elliott said UVA is “anticipating that we’re going to get their best effort, their best focus, their best attention to detail in this game.”

Elliott, who’s in his fourth year at Virginia, said he expects this “to be a four-quarter game, and we’re anticipating that it’s going to come down to one possession, regardless of what everybody else may think, because [the Hokies are a] very, very capable football team, and they still have talent in that locker room, and they’re going to be motivated. They’re going to be motivated for those guys [for whom] this is their last game and they want to go out on top … I’m sure they have a certain mindset relative to this rivalry, and rightfully so. They’ve earned that. We got to change that mindset.

“So it’s going to be a battle. I think you’re going to see two teams out there playing physical football with passion and desire and a want to win. And it’s going to come down to the details and execution, ultimately.”

The Cavaliers haven’t played since Nov. 15, when they defeated Duke 34-17 in Durham, N.C. Junior linebacker Kam Robinson, an All-ACC candidate who is Virginia’s most dynamic player, left that game with a knee injury, and he’s out for the rest of the season.

Elliott said Tuesday that Robinson, who has returned two interceptions for touchdowns this fall, suffered a torn ACL at Duke.

“I’m really grateful for all that he did to help the team get to this point,” Elliott said, “and I’m sure that the guys are going to rally around him and support him in his recovery. It’s an unfortunate part of the game of football.”

UVA’s base defense is a 4-2-5. James Jackson has started every game at the Will linebacker spot. Landon Danley started the first three at the Mike spot while Robinson recovered from a broken collarbone, and Danley and Maddox Marcellus have played extensively all season.

“We’ve got a group of guys in the linebacker room who prepare like they’re going to play every weekend,” Jackson said. “Obviously, some weeks you don’t get the opportunity to show that, and then something like this happens. We talk about it all year. You’ve got to be ready to play. You’ve got to be ready to step up and take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s big shoes to fill. It’s going to be a group effort. I think a lot of guys are capable, and we’ve seen it throughout the year.”