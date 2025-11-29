Virginia Set to Host Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-2) is set to host Maryland Eastern Shore (5-4) on Sunday (Nov. 30). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Tickets Available

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Broadcast Information

Sundays’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 33-10 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 77.7 points per game and limiting opposition to 52.5 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 20 in NCAA Division I in scoring defense and No. 29 in scoring margin (25.7).

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 998-565 (.638) record.

The Series with Maryland Eastern Shore

The Cavaliers meet UMES for just the fifth time in program history.

All four of the previous matchups have taken place in Charlottesville.

Virginia owns a +21.25 margin of victory against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Last Time Against the Hawks

The two teams met last season at JPJ, an 80-64 win for Virginia.

Kymora Johnson led all players with 24 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists.

Latasha Lattimore pitched in 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Four Cavaliers scored in double figures: Johnson (24), Lattimore (18), Olivia McGhee (14), Breona Hurd (11)

Virginia outrebounded UMES 40-24. The Cavaliers also dished out 10 assists as a team.

The Cavalier bench accounted for 33 points.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell to Nebraska by a score of 91-82 in the Beach Bracket Championship at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Virginia trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but rallied to pull within four points with less than four minutes to play in the game.

The Cavaliers tied a program record shooting 80-percent (8-for-10) from the floor and went 5-for-7 from long range in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two possessions with as few as 16 seconds left on the clock.

Tournament MVP Britt Prince led the Cornhuskers with a tournament record 30 points while Amiah Hargrove netted 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 24 points six rebounds and six assists while netting 15 of her points in the fourth quarter.

Paris Clark was named to the Emerald Coast Classic Beach Bracket All-Tournament Team.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are second in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 18.6.

Virginia ranks eighth in the nation with 18.3 offensive rebounds per game

Levy’s Triple Double

Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)

Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high

She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.

The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s is one of just 4 triple doubles Division I this season

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

The 2025-26 Schedule