Balanced Offensive Effort Lifts Virginia Over UMES

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five different Cavaliers scored in double figures as Virginia (6-2) cruised past Maryland Eastern Shore (5-5) for a 92-59 win on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 30) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Nine different Cavaliers scored in the game led by junior guard Kymora Johnson (20 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl) who notched her fifth 20-point game of the season. Tabitha Amanze came just one rebound shy of a double-double as she chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds. Jillian Brown (15) Romi Levy (14) and Gabby White (10) rounded out a total of five Cavaliers to score in double figures.

Virginia shot a season-high 55 percent (35-for-64) from the field and held the Hawks to just 31 percent (18-for-58). Seven different Cavaliers combined to block a total of 13 shots while Virginia outrebounded UMES by a margin of 45-32.

How It Happened

Virginia trailed by as many as four points in the opening quarter but connected on each of its final six field goal attempts in the period to take a 26-17 lead going into the second quarter. Romi Levy led all players with nine points in the opening period on 4-for-5 shooting. The Cavaliers shot 67 percent (10-for-15) as a team.

The Cavaliers built their lead to as many as 15 points in the second quarter powered by an impressive showing from White who led all players in the opening half with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting. She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists. Virginia shot a combined 56 percent (18-32) while holding UMES to 35 percent (11-31) to take a 45-30 lead into the half.

UVA’s offensive efficiency continued in the second half as the Cavaliers shot 53 percent (17-32) while holding the Hawks to 26 percent (7-27) in the half. Brown netted all 15 of her points in the second half on 5-for-6 shooting while drilling three from beyond the arc.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“I thought it was a really good game. Thought it was a slow game, but we weathered the storm. Maryland Eastern Shore did a lot of things, switching up defenses which made it a slower game. Then they were trying to press us, get us out of rhythm. I was really happy with how we handled all that. We really shared the ball; everything was spread around. So, just really proud of our group.”

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 5-0 in the all-time series with UMES

The Cavaliers are 34-10 against non-conference opponents under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Virginia’s overall record is 999-565, just one win shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time win

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (20), Amanze (17), Brown (15), Levy (14), White (10)

Kymora Johnson logged her fifth 20-point game of the season

Virginia shot 54 percent (35-64) from the field – its highest mark of the season

UVA outrebounded UMES by a margin of 45-32

Virginia has outrebounded its opponents in seven of eight games this season and hold a 6-1 record in those games

The Cavaliers have recorded 40+ rebounds in seven games this season

Virginia blocked 10 shots for the second time this season

Eight different Cavaliers registered at least one block in the game: Amanze, Clark, Brown, Johnson, Levy, Weimar, White, Ring

Levy led Virginia with four blocks to match a career high

White recorded a career-high three blocks

The Cavaliers committed just nine turnovers which resulted in two UMES points

Virginia scored 19 points off 10 UMES turnovers

Caitlin Weimar recorded her 1,499th career point, she is one point shy of becoming the only active player in NCAA Division I with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds

Up Next:

Virginia travels to No. 17 Vanderbilt for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday (Dec. 3). Tipoff from Nashville is set for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network (SECN).