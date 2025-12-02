Five Cavaliers Earn All-Region Honors From United Soccer Coaches

Five members of the Virginia women’s soccer team earned All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches it was announced on Tuesday (Dec. 2) with the release of the organization’s annual team.

Midfielder Lia Godfrey was a first team selection, while defender Laney Rouse and goalkeeper Victoria Safradin were second team selections. Forward Maggie Cagle was a third team honoree, while defender Kiki Maki was a fourth team selection.

Godfrey, who was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate player, earned All-Region honors for the fourth time in her career . Cagle earned All-Region honors for the second consecutive season. It is the first time for Maki, Rouse and Safradin to garner All-Region honors.

Godfrey tallied 11 goals this season with four assists, including five game-winning goals and a pair of assists on game-winning strikes. She was the ACC Midfielder of the Year and an All-ACC First Team selection.

Rouse earned All-ACC second team honors this season after helping the Cavaliers post 13 shutouts, while adding a goal and an assist in the Hoos’ win over then No. 2 Duke.

Safradin also earned All-ACC second team honors this season. She posted a 13-3-5 record with 11 clean sheets as she ranked first in the ACC in goal against average (.708) and second in the league in save percentage (.833).

Cagle tied for the team lead in goals with Godfrey, tallying 11 on the year, and added a team-leading six assists. Three of Cagle’s strikes were game winners, including twice against Penn State this season as she hit the decisive goal to send Virginia to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. She was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

Maki helped anchor the back line with Rouse, helping the Hoos in the 13 shutouts as Virginia allowed only 15 goals on the season through the 22 contests. She added a goal this season in a win over Charlotte and assisted on a goal in the win over No. 2 Duke.