Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Football
. Football

2026 National Signing Day Central

Signing Day Show
Tony Elliott Signing Day Press Conference
Press Conference Transcript (PDF)
@UVAFootball on X
UVA Football on Instagram
UVA Football on Facebook
Virginia Sports Mobile App

Welcome to your home for the 2025-26 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).

2026 Early National Signing Day Show

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Dylan Biehl*OL6-4275Suwanee, Ga.Lambert
Dallas Brannon*LB6-2205Charlotte, N.C.Independence
Damari CarterWR6-2200Richmond, Va.Varina
Dylan Cope*WR6-3190Trussville, Ala.Hewitt Trussville
Jayden Covil*DB5-11165Chesapeake, Va.Oscar Smith
Alex DunnDB6-0180Roanoke, Va.Rustburg
Mikey Gildea*OL6-6290New Canaan, Conn. The Hun School (N.J.)
Ely Hamrick*QB6-5220Shelby, N.C.Crest
Isaiah HarrisCB6-1180Charlottesville, Va.Thomas Jefferson
Luke HatfieldOL6-4285Haymarket, Va.Battlefield
Jack RhodesWR6-1175Augusta, Ga.Aquinas
Bull RichardsonDT6-1300Richmond, Va.Varina
Derek UranLB6-2205Cincinnati, Ohio Elder
Jae’Oyn Williams* ATH5-10210Woodbridge, Va.St. Frances Academy

Tony Elliott Signing Day Press Conference

Meet the High School Signees

Dylan Biehl
Dylan Biehl
OL

6-4 / 275

Suwanee, Ga. / Lambert / @dylanbiehl75 / @dylan.biehl75

Dallas Brannon
Dallas Brannon
LB

6-2 / 205

Charlotte, N.C. / Independence / @dallasbrannon / @djb.704

DaMari Carter
DaMari Carter
WR

6-2 / 200

Richmond, Va. / Varina

Dylan Cope
Dylan Cope
WR

6-3 / 190

Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt Trussville / @Dcsogoat / @Dcsogoat

Jayden Covil
Jayden Covil
DB

5-11 / 165

Chesapeake, Va. / Oscar Smith / @Jaydenzcovil / @Jzcovil

Alex Dunn
Alex Dunn
DB

6-0 / 180

Roanoke, Va. / Rustburg / @adunn_13 / @__adunn.4

Mikey Gildea
Mikey Gildea
OL

6-4 / 285

New Canaan, Conn. / The Hun School (N.J.) / @Michaelgildea77 / @Mikey.gildea1

Ely Hamrick
Ely Hamrick
QB

6-5 / 212

Shelby, N.C. / Crest / @ElyHamrickQB / @elyhamrick

Isaiah Harris
Isaiah Harris
CB

6-1 / 180

Charlottesville, Va. / Thomas Jefferson / @Isaiahgoviral / @Isaiahharrisss

Luke Hatfield
Luke Hatfield
OL

6-4 / 285

Haymarket, Va. / Battlefield / @Lhatfield57 / @Lukehatfield30

Jack Rhodes
Jack Rhodes
WR

6-1 / 175

Augusta, Ga. / Aquinas / @jack_rhodes10 / @jack_rhodes10

Bull Richardson
Bull Richardson
DT

6-1 / 300

Richmond, Va. / Varina / @Feedabull21 / @Feedabull21

Derek Uran
Derek Uran
LB

6-2 / 205

Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder / @Derek_uran / @derek_uran

Jae’Oyn Williams
Jae’Oyn Williams
ATH

5-10 / 210

Woodbridge, Va. / Saint Frances Academy / @JaeoynWilliams4 / @Theyyknowjae

@UVAFootball on X

Related Stories