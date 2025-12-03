2026 National Signing Day Central

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @JaeOynWilliams4 to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/nOS2pSIfaV
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
Welcome to your home for the 2025-26 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).
2026 Early National Signing Day Show
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Dylan Biehl*
|OL
|6-4
|275
|Suwanee, Ga.
|Lambert
|Dallas Brannon*
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Independence
|Damari Carter
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Richmond, Va.
|Varina
|Dylan Cope*
|WR
|6-3
|190
|Trussville, Ala.
|Hewitt Trussville
|Jayden Covil*
|DB
|5-11
|165
|Chesapeake, Va.
|Oscar Smith
|Alex Dunn
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Roanoke, Va.
|Rustburg
|Mikey Gildea*
|OL
|6-6
|290
|New Canaan, Conn.
|The Hun School (N.J.)
|Ely Hamrick*
|QB
|6-5
|220
|Shelby, N.C.
|Crest
|Isaiah Harris
|CB
|6-1
|180
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Thomas Jefferson
|Luke Hatfield
|OL
|6-4
|285
|Haymarket, Va.
|Battlefield
|Jack Rhodes
|WR
|6-1
|175
|Augusta, Ga.
|Aquinas
|Bull Richardson
|DT
|6-1
|300
|Richmond, Va.
|Varina
|Derek Uran
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Elder
|Jae’Oyn Williams*
|ATH
|5-10
|210
|Woodbridge, Va.
|St. Frances Academy
Tony Elliott Signing Day Press Conference
Meet the High School Signees
6-4 / 275Suwanee, Ga. / Lambert / @dylanbiehl75 / @dylan.biehl75
6-2 / 205Charlotte, N.C. / Independence / @dallasbrannon / @djb.704
6-2 / 200Richmond, Va. / Varina
5-11 / 165Chesapeake, Va. / Oscar Smith / @Jaydenzcovil / @Jzcovil
6-0 / 180Roanoke, Va. / Rustburg / @adunn_13 / @__adunn.4
6-4 / 285New Canaan, Conn. / The Hun School (N.J.) / @Michaelgildea77 / @Mikey.gildea1
6-5 / 212Shelby, N.C. / Crest / @ElyHamrickQB / @elyhamrick
6-1 / 180Charlottesville, Va. / Thomas Jefferson / @Isaiahgoviral / @Isaiahharrisss
6-4 / 285Haymarket, Va. / Battlefield / @Lhatfield57 / @Lukehatfield30
6-1 / 175Augusta, Ga. / Aquinas / @jack_rhodes10 / @jack_rhodes10
6-1 / 300Richmond, Va. / Varina / @Feedabull21 / @Feedabull21
6-2 / 205Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder / @Derek_uran / @derek_uran
5-10 / 210Woodbridge, Va. / Saint Frances Academy / @JaeoynWilliams4 / @Theyyknowjae
@UVAFootball on X
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @isaiahgoviral to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/2uIxT24L2K
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @Dcsogoat to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/MuUVsX1o5E
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @DaMari_Carter to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/17jpd9hVBh
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @dallasbrannon to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/tJmTihzKal
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @adunn_13 to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/26f4fY2OLE
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @jaydenzcovil to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/0PPuHxsDG9
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @Feedabull21 to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/c13DKMuzfF
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @derek_uran to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/UjizmaxPAp
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @dylanbiehl75 to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/pYXHtWFveJ
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @Michaelgildea77 to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/45xmTMyaW2
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️
Welcome @ElyHamrickQB to the Virginia Football Family#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #VA26 pic.twitter.com/KJidMKLtgh
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 3, 2025