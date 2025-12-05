Kate Douglass Adds Third Gold Friday at Toyota US Open

AUSTIN, Texas – Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will compete this week at the 2025 Toyota US Open Championships, Dec. 4-6, in Austin, Texas.

Senior Jack Aikins and sophomore David King are competing at the event. Cavalier alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker are all slated to compete.

There will be A and B Finals for each event. The events are all long-course meters.

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 7 pm ET.