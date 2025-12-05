Kate Douglass Adds Third Gold Friday at Toyota US Open

AUSTIN, Texas – Two current members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will compete this week at the 2025 Toyota US Open Championships, Dec. 4-6, in Austin, Texas.
Senior Jack Aikins and sophomore David King are competing at the event. Cavalier alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker are all slated to compete.
There will be A and B Finals for each event. The events are all long-course meters.
Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET each day, with the semifinals and finals occurring in the evening session at 7 pm ET.
Thursday, December 4 Recap
Kate Douglass won two golds, setting two championship records on the opening night of the championship. Douglass returned to 200 IM competition by taking gold (2:07.85) and setting a championship record. She added a second gold in the final event of the evening, the 50 Free (24.20), with another meet record.
Alex Walsh took silver (2:09.18) in the 200 IM behind Douglass. Gretchen Walsh took bronze in the 50 Free, finishing behind Douglass and Simone Manuel.
Jack Aikins qualified for the A Final of the 50 Back, finishing fifth (25.18). David King made the B-Final, posting a 25.89 in the evening session.
Friday, December 5 Recap
Kate Douglass added her third gold of the meet, taking the 100 Breast with a 1:06.55. Gretchen Walsh won the 100 Fly with a 55.60.
David King made his second B Final, this time in the 100 Back.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Prelims stream live on the USA Swimming Network with finals streaming on Peacock
- Live results will be available on MeetMobile
EVENTS CAVALIERS SCHEDULED TO SWIM
- Jack Aikins: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free
- David King: 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Free
- Kate Douglass: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM
- Alex Walsh: 200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free
- Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Maxine Parker: 50 Free, 100 Free
ORDER OF EVENTS
- Friday, Dec. 5: 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle
- Saturday, Dec. 6: 800 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly