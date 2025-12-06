Cavaliers Open ACC Play Sunday at Boston College Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-3) is set to open ACC play against Boston College (4-7) on Sunday (Dec. 7). Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 78.2 points per game and limiting opposition to 56 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 3 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.

UVA leads the ACC with 17.1 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 999-567 (.638) record. Just one win shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time victory.

The Series with Boston College

The Cavaliers meet Boston College for the 29th time in program history.

The Cavaliers are 21-7 all-time against the Eagles and have won seven out of 11 meetings in Chestnut Hill.

Virginia is 14-6 in ACC meetings, with Boston College.

UVA is 2-1 against the Eagles under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Virginia fell to Boston College 72-57 in last season’s ACC opener at John Paul Jones Arena (12/8/24).

Last Time Out

Virginia suffered an 81-68 defeat at No. 15 Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Memorial Gymasium (12/3/25).

Mikayla Blakes led Vanderbilt with 28 pts, 7 reb and 7 ast while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 16 and Sacha Washington netted 13.

Vanderbilt used efficient third-quarter shooting to (10-14) to pull away outscoring Virginia 29-11 in the frame.

The Commodores went 19-for-21 at the line and held a 13-point advantage over Virginia (6-for-10) at the charity stripe.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 22 points while dishing out seven assists and pulling down five rebounds. Johnson netted 15 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Virginia trailed by as many as 28 points in the third before cutting the deficit to as few as 12 points in the fourth.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are seventh in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.6

Virginia ranks 17th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.9 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 32 offensive boards on the season.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 27 in NCAA Divison I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 28 in Division I and No. 4 in the ACC averaging 5.6 assists per game.

She has registered at least five assists in seven of UVA’s nine games this season

She recorded a season-high eight assists against Radford.

Levy’s Triple Double

Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)

Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high

She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.

The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s is one of just eight triple doubles Division I this season

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

