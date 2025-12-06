Cavaliers Open ACC Play Sunday at Boston College Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-3) is set to open ACC play against Boston College (4-7) on Sunday (Dec. 7). Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Sundays’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers are set to meet Boston College in its ACC opener at Conte Forum on Sunday (Dec. 7) at 12 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is averaging 78.2 points per game and limiting opposition to 56 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 3 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.
- UVA leads the ACC with 17.1 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 999-567 (.638) record. Just one win shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time victory.
The Series with Boston College
- The Cavaliers meet Boston College for the 29th time in program history.
- The Cavaliers are 21-7 all-time against the Eagles and have won seven out of 11 meetings in Chestnut Hill.
- Virginia is 14-6 in ACC meetings, with Boston College.
- UVA is 2-1 against the Eagles under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
- Virginia fell to Boston College 72-57 in last season’s ACC opener at John Paul Jones Arena (12/8/24).
Last Time Out
- Virginia suffered an 81-68 defeat at No. 15 Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Memorial Gymasium (12/3/25).
- Mikayla Blakes led Vanderbilt with 28 pts, 7 reb and 7 ast while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 16 and Sacha Washington netted 13.
- Vanderbilt used efficient third-quarter shooting to (10-14) to pull away outscoring Virginia 29-11 in the frame.
- The Commodores went 19-for-21 at the line and held a 13-point advantage over Virginia (6-for-10) at the charity stripe.
- Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 22 points while dishing out seven assists and pulling down five rebounds. Johnson netted 15 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter.
- Virginia trailed by as many as 28 points in the third before cutting the deficit to as few as 12 points in the fourth.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are seventh in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.6
- Virginia ranks 17th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.9 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 32 offensive boards on the season.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 27 in NCAA Divison I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 28 in Division I and No. 4 in the ACC averaging 5.6 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in seven of UVA’s nine games this season
- She recorded a season-high eight assists against Radford.
Levy’s Triple Double
- Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)
- Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high
- She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.
- The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.
- Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.
- Levy’s is one of just eight triple doubles Division I this season
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers return to JPJ on Wednesday (Dec. 10) when the team hosts Howard for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).