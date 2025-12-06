Sara Curtis Wins Fourth Medal, Sets Two Records on Saturday at Euros

LUBIN, Poland– Virginia freshman Sara Curtis has won four medals, helped set a world record and set three individual national records through the first four days of competition at the 2025 European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships being held Dec. 2-7 in Lublin, Poland.

Curtis swam the anchor leg of Italy’s Mixed 4x50M Free Relay on Thursday, touching the wall in the world record time of 1:27.26 with her split of 22.71.

“I am so happy and proud about this,” Curtis said. “I mean, it was my biggest dream of my life to achieve a world record. I’m so proud and happy to share it with these people that I love so much.”

The gold in the Mixed 4x50M Free Relay was her third relay medal of the meet, having won gold on Wednesday in the Mixed 4x40M Medley Relay and silver in the 4x50M Free Relay on Tuesday. On Saturday (Dec. 5), she won her first individual medal, taking bronze in the 100 Free.

Curtis set the Italian record in the 100 Free semifinals (51.29), only to break it in her bronze-medal swim, posting a 51.26. Curtis opened Saturday by setting an Italian record with her time of 25.97 in the prelims of the 50 Backstroke, giving her three national records in two events in the span of 26 hours.

Curtis will swim in two individual finals on Sunday: the 50 Back and 50 Free. UVA signee Jana Pavalić will also compete in the 50 Free final after placing seventh in the semifinals with a time of 23.86. The meet will conclude with the 4×50 Medley Relay, which Curtis is also expected to swim.

Curtis anchored Wednesday’s Mixed 4x50M Medley Relay, splitting a 22.92 on her leg to touch the wall just ahead of the Dutch team to win gold. That relay posted a time of 1:36.09, the third-fastest ever and a European Short Course Championships record.

On Tuesday, Curtis swam the second leg of Italy’s 4x50M Free Relay in the final, with the Italians taking silver with a time of 1:34.30. She clocked a 22.90 on her split.

Curtis opened the meet by swimming in the prelims of the 50 Fly, posting the 6th fastest time in the morning (25.39) to advance to the semifinals. She placed 13th in the semis (25.58) and did not advance to the finals.

SARA CURTIS AT THE 2025 EUROPEAN AQUATICS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Record (1): Mixed 4×50 Free Relay

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay Individual Italian Records (3): 100 Free (2x), 50 Back

100 Free (2x), 50 Back Gold Medals (2): Mixed 4×50 Free Relay, 4×40 Medley Relay

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay, 4×40 Medley Relay Silver Medals (1): Mixed 4×50 Free Relay

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay Bronze Medals (1): 100 Free

OTHER NOTES/ NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Incoming Cavalier Jana Pavalić (Croatia) made the finals of the 50 Free, breaking the Croatian record with her time in the semifinals (23.86)

Pavalić helped the Croatian Mixed 4x50M Free Relay qualify for the finals, placing seventh in the finals (1:30.70).

Incoming Cavalier Nina Jazy (Germany) swam on the 4x50M Free Relay. The team finished fourth (1:35.76) in the final after posting a German national record time of 1:35.69 in the morning prelims.

Jazy also helped the women’s 4×50 Medley Relay set the national record in prelims (1:45.15)

Incoming Cavaliers Smilte Plytnykaite (Lithuania) swam in the 100 Breast, advancing to the semis with a 14th place showing (1:05.85). She finished 13th in the semis (1:05.37).

Cavalier freshman Davin Lindholm (Finald) represented Finland at the championship

