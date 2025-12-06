Virginia Set For Sunday Tri-Meet At East Stroudsburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (3-2) heads back out on the road this weekend for a pair of duals against Bridgeport and East Stroudsburg in a tri-meet hosted by East Stroudsburg on Sunday (Dec. 7).

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

A live stream of the dual is scheduled and linked at VirginiaSports.com. There are no live stats for the dual.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the weekend with four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Kevyeon Roller (No. 24 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 26 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 18 at 174).

The Hoos have seven wrestlers who could see their first dual action of the season with Rocco Hayes, Ethan Timar, Kyren Butler, Jayce Paridon, Jack Myers, Nick Sanko and Dylan Newsome all listed among possible starters for Sunday

Virginia has never faced Bridgeport in dual action, but the Hoos will face East Stroudsburg for the second time in program history.

The Hoos and East Stroudsburg last faced off in the 1995-96 season when Virginia picked up an 18-15 victory in a neutral-site meeting in Annapolis, Md.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: Rocco Hayes

133: Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar

141: Kyren Butler

149: Jayce Paridon

157: Jack Myers

165: Nick Sanko

174: Emmitt Sherlock

184: Dylan Newsome OR Griffin Gammell

197: Jack Lesher

HWT: Brenan Morgan