Virginia Set For Sunday Tri-Meet At East Stroudsburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (3-2) heads back out on the road this weekend for a pair of duals against Bridgeport and East Stroudsburg in a tri-meet hosted by East Stroudsburg on Sunday (Dec. 7).
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
A live stream of the dual is scheduled and linked at VirginiaSports.com. There are no live stats for the dual.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the weekend with four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Kevyeon Roller (No. 24 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 26 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 18 at 174).
- The Hoos have seven wrestlers who could see their first dual action of the season with Rocco Hayes, Ethan Timar, Kyren Butler, Jayce Paridon, Jack Myers, Nick Sanko and Dylan Newsome all listed among possible starters for Sunday
- Virginia has never faced Bridgeport in dual action, but the Hoos will face East Stroudsburg for the second time in program history.
- The Hoos and East Stroudsburg last faced off in the 1995-96 season when Virginia picked up an 18-15 victory in a neutral-site meeting in Annapolis, Md.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: Rocco Hayes
133: Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar
141: Kyren Butler
149: Jayce Paridon
157: Jack Myers
165: Nick Sanko
174: Emmitt Sherlock
184: Dylan Newsome OR Griffin Gammell
197: Jack Lesher
HWT: Brenan Morgan