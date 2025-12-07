No. 20/19 Virginia Accepts Invitation to Gator Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 20/19 Virginia (10-3) will play No. 25 Missouri (8-3) from the Southeastern Conference in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

The 81st Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. To ensure the best seats and the best prices, fans can purchase tickets through the Virginia Ticket Office (434-924-UVA1) or on UVATix.com for purchase options beginning on Monday (Dec. 8) at 9 a.m.

“We’re proud to be the Atlantic Coast Conference’s representative in the Gator Bowl,” UVA director of athletics Carla Williams said. “What Coach Elliott, the football staff and the student-athletes have accomplished this year has been historic on many levels. This gives us yet another opportunity to showcase Virginia football on a national stage and I’m excited to have our fans join us in Florida to support the Hoos.”

Virginia will play in its 22nd bowl game and make its third appearance in the Gator Bowl (1991, 2008, 2025). After winning six of the first seven games of the 2025 season, the Cavaliers became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021 and will play in its first bowl game since the 2019 Orange Bowl. The 2021 Fenway Bowl was canceled due to COVID issues.