Cavaliers Welcome Howard to JPJ Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-3) is set to host Howard (7-4) on Wednesday (Dec. 10). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 78.5 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.9 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.8 blocks per game.

UVA leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,000-567 (.638) record.

The Series with Howard

The Cavaliers meet Howard for the 4th time in program history.

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against the Bison with all three prior games taking place in Charlottesville.

UVA holds a +16.3 average margin of victory against the Bison.

Last Time Out

Six different Cavaliers scored in double figures to power UVA to a dominant 81-55 win over Boston College in its ACC opener.

The win marked the 1,000th victory in program history.

Kymora Johnson (13 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast) and Paris Clark (13 pts 6 reb, 5 ast) led the Cavaliers on the stat sheet

Sa’Myah Smith (12), Gabby White (12), Tabitha Amanze (11) and Romi Levy (11) rounded out Virginia’s season-high six players who scored in double figures.

Amanze (11 pts, 10 reb) recorded her third double-double of the season.

Smith made her UVA debut scoring 12 points including a career-high pair of three pointers.

Smith had made just one three pointer in her career prior to Boston College.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.3

Virginia ranks 17th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.6 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 37 offensive boards on the season.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 27 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 20 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 5.9 assists per game.

She has registered at least five assists in eight of UVA’s 10 games this season

She recorded a season-high nine assists against Boston College.

Levy’s Triple Double

Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)

Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high

She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.

The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s is one of 10 triple doubles Division I this season

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

