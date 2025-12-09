Four Cavaliers Garner TD Club of Richmond Annual Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Virginia Cavaliers have earned annual recognition from The Touchdown Club of Richmond, the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 9). Chandler Morris (quarterback), Trell Harris (offensive end), Kam Robinson (linebacker) and Cam Ross (return specialist) all earned player-of-the-year honors at their respective positions.

Morris guided the Cavaliers to their second-ever 10-win season and a 7-1 mark in ACC play, both of which tied the school’s single-season records. He also steered Virginia to its second-ever appearance in the ACC championship game. An All-ACC honorable mention and semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Morris currently is the ACC’s only quarterback with at least 2,800 yards passing, 245 yards rushing and 21 total TDs.

Harris was named Third Team All-ACC after finishing the regular season with 56 receptions for 809 yards, both of which were the most among any player in the Commonwealth, along with five touchdowns. Harris was tabbed ACC Receiver of the Week twice after career performances against Stanford (Sept. 20) and Duke (Nov. 15). In UVA’s 48-20 rout of the Cardinal, he finished with 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns, all of which occurred in the first quarter. In the Cavaliers’ 34-17 road win over the Blue Devils, Harris produced his second 100-yard game, finishing with 161 yards receiving on eight receptions, including one TD.

Robinson was named a Butkus Award semifinalist and Third Team All-ACC selection. Despite missing four regular-season games due to injury, Robinson was second on the team in total tackles (64). He also recorded two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns, one in a 30-27 overtime victory at Louisville (Oct. 4), and the other in the waning seconds to seal UVA’s 31-21 win at Cal (Nov. 1). Robinson also recorded a safety to break a tied score with under three minutes remaining to help the Cavaliers mount a 22-20 comeback victory over Washington State (Oct. 18). He is the only FBS player in the last 20 years with a blocked punt, fumble recovery and interception returned for a TD in the same season, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Ross had the fourth-best kick return yardage (418) among all ACC players during the regular season. He was featured on the ACC’s all-conference honorable mention list and was a two-time ACC Specialist of the Week. Ross is one of three ACC players to return a kickoff for a touchdown this season, which he achieved in UVA’s 48-7 season-opening win over Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30). He averaged 81.5 all-purpose yards per game in the regular season.

The final two awards, the Bobby Ross Coach of the Year (NCAA Division I) and the Willard Bailey Coach of the Year (NCAA Division II, III/NAIA) will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The honored players will be recognized during the broadcast of the Dudley and Lanier Awards announcement, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11. This awards broadcast, hosted by Lane Casadonte, will air on WTVR-TV6, the local CBS affiliate in Richmond, at 7:45 p.m.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond is a 501(c)(3), sports-social organization, based in Richmond, Virginia. The club promotes the best interests of the American game of football and sports in general, with the predominate purpose being to recognize worthy athletes for their accomplishments.

The club’s membership compiles a ballot from all the football playing colleges and universities in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The ballot is then distributed to the club’s membership for voting to determine the annual award winners.

TD Club of Richmond Award Winners

Quarterback of the Year – Chandler Morris, University of Virginia

Running Back of the Year – Wayne Knight, James Madison University

Offensive End of the Year – Trell Harris, WR, University of Virginia

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Pat McMurtrie, RT, James Madison University

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Donovan Hoilette, DE, University of Richmond

Linebacker of the Year – Kam Robinson, University of Virgina

Defensive Back of the Year – Jalen Jones, CB, William & Mary

Kicking Specialist of the Year – Ben Shrewsbury, P, Virginia Military Institute

Return Specialist of the Year – Cam Ross, PR, University of Virginia