Four Cavaliers Earn All-South Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia men’s soccer team earned all south-region honors as announced by the United soccer Coaches with the release of the organization’s annual team.

Senior midfielder, Umberto Pelà (Milan, Italy) and freshman forward Nick Simmonds (Midlothian, Va.) were each named first-team selections. Senior defenders Nick Dang (Brentwood, Tenn.) and Jesus De Vicente (Valencia, Spain) were selected to the third team.

Simmonds who was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate soccer player adds All-Region to a long list of accolades in his rookie season which include All-ACC first team and ACC Freshman of the Year. Simmonds scored 10 goals, the most among freshmen from power-four programs, and five assists on the season.

Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

De Vicente joined the Cavaliers as a transfer in 2025 and was tied for second on the team with seven assists at left wingback. De Vicente helped lead the Cavalier defense to eight clean sheets on the season, more than its season totals from each of the previous two seasons.

A second-team All-ACC selection and first team all-south region in 2024, Dang missed the first five games of the season due to injury but returned to bolster the Cavalier defense starting in 12 of the final 13 games of the season. Virginia went unbeaten in games he played sporting a record of 8-0-3 while keeping five clean sheets. In addition to his defensive contributions Dang assisted on the game winning goal at SMU to clinch the ACC regular season title.