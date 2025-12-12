Simmonds, Pelà Earn All-American Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman forward Nick Simmonds and senior midfielder Umberto Pelà each received All-American honors as announced Friday (Dec. 12) by the United Soccer Coaches.
Simmonds was named a first-team All-American while Pelà was named to the second team. Simmonds and Pelà become the 54th and 55th all-time Cavalier selections to the organization’s All-America teams. Simmonds becomes the 28th Virginia first team selection.
Simmonds’ selection makes him the third Virginia freshman to be named a first-team All-American and the fifth listed on the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams joining Stephen Annor (2023, third team), Claudio Reyna (1991, first team), Tony Meola (1988, first team) and Jeff Agoos (1986, third team).
Simmonds who was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate soccer player adds All-Region to a long list of accolades in his rookie season which include All-ACC first team and ACC Freshman of the Year. Simmonds scored 10 goals, the most among freshmen from power-four programs, and five assists on the season.
Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.
2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams
|First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Niklas Herceg
|So.
|University of Vermont
|Alsdorf, Germany
|D
|Lasse Kelp
|Sr.
|University of Maryland
|Bonn, Germany
|D
|Nikola Markovic
|So.
|NC State University
|Montreal, Que.
|D
|Agustin Resch
|Sr.
|Seton Hall University
|Arata, Argentina
|M
|Richie Aman
|Sr.
|University of Washington
|Hanover, N.H.
|M
|Diego Hernandez
|Jr.
|Furman University
|Mesquite, Texas
|M
|Ransford Gyan
|So.
|Clemson University
|Sunyani, Ghana
|M
|Zach Zengue
|So.
|Georgetown University
|North Oaks, Minn.
|F
|Marcus Caldeira*
|Sr.
|West Virginia University
|Mississauga, Ont.
|F
|Junior Diouf
|Fr.
|Grand Canyon University
|Thies, Senegal
|F
|Donavan Phillip
|Jr.
|NC State University
|Castries, Saint Lucia
|F
|Nick Simmonds
|Fr.
|University of Virginia
|Midlothian, Va.
|Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Logan Erb
|Sr.
|NC State University
|Houston, Texas
|D
|Jack Jasinski
|Sr.
|Princeton University
|Charlotte, N.C.
|D
|Moussa Ndiaye
|Sr.
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|Dakar, Senegal
|D
|Slade Starnes
|Sr.
|Southern Methodist University
|Dallas, Texas
|M
|Cooper Flax*
|Sr.
|Wake Forest University
|Dix Hills, N.Y.
|M
|Laurie Goddard
|Sr.
|Hofstra University
|London, England
|M
|Umberto Pela
|Sr.
|University of Virginia
|Milan, Italy
|F
|Palmer Ault
|Sr.
|Indiana University
|Noblesville, Ind.
|F
|Mitchell Baker
|So.
|Georgetown University
|Melbourne, Australia
|F
|David Ismail
|Sr.
|University of Vermont
|Bayreuth, Germany
|F
|Sergi Solans Ormo*
|So.
|UCLA
|Lleida, Spain
|Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|K
|Jeremi Abonnel*
|Sr.
|Saint Louis University
|Aix-en-Provence, France
|D
|Harry Bertos
|Jr.
|University of Washington
|Bedford, Mass.
|D
|Ethan Warne
|Sr.
|University of San Diego
|Norwich, England
|D
|Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch
|Sr.
|Princeton University
|San Diego, Calif.
|M
|Clarence Awoudor
|Sr.
|University of Central Florida
|Saint-Lo, France
|M
|Arnau Farnos*
|Sr.
|Oregon State University
|Riudoms, Spain
|M
|Connor Miller*
|Jr.
|Cornell University
|Centennial, Colo.
|F
|Jaime Amaro
|So.
|Bryant University
|Madrid, Spain
|F
|Enzo Dovlo
|Jr.
|University of North Carolina-Greensboro
|Paris, France
|F
|Joe Highfield
|So.
|University of Portland
|Plymouth, Minn.
|F
|Ricardo Louis
|So.
|Georgia Southern University
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|F
|Daniel Lugo
|Jr.
|High Point University
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|*previous selection