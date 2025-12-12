Simmonds, Pelà Earn All-American Honors

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman forward Nick Simmonds and senior midfielder Umberto Pelà each received All-American honors as announced Friday (Dec. 12) by the United Soccer Coaches.

Simmonds was named a first-team All-American while Pelà was named to the second team. Simmonds and Pelà become the 54th and 55th all-time Cavalier selections to the organization’s All-America teams. Simmonds becomes the 28th Virginia first team selection.

Simmonds’ selection makes him the third Virginia freshman to be named a first-team All-American and the fifth listed on the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams joining Stephen Annor (2023, third team), Claudio Reyna (1991, first team), Tony Meola (1988, first team) and Jeff Agoos (1986, third team).

Simmonds who was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate soccer player adds All-Region to a long list of accolades in his rookie season which include All-ACC first team and ACC Freshman of the Year. Simmonds scored 10 goals, the most among freshmen from power-four programs, and five assists on the season.

Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

 

2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams

First Team
Pos. Name Class School Hometown
K Niklas Herceg So. University of Vermont Alsdorf, Germany
D Lasse Kelp Sr. University of Maryland Bonn, Germany
D Nikola Markovic So. NC State University Montreal, Que.
D Agustin Resch Sr. Seton Hall University Arata, Argentina
M Richie Aman Sr. University of Washington Hanover, N.H.
M Diego Hernandez Jr. Furman University Mesquite, Texas
M Ransford Gyan So. Clemson University Sunyani, Ghana
M Zach Zengue So. Georgetown University North Oaks, Minn.
F Marcus Caldeira* Sr. West Virginia University Mississauga, Ont.
F Junior Diouf Fr. Grand Canyon University Thies, Senegal
F Donavan Phillip Jr. NC State University Castries, Saint Lucia
F Nick Simmonds Fr. University of Virginia Midlothian, Va.
         
Second Team
Pos. Name Class School Hometown
K Logan Erb Sr. NC State University Houston, Texas
D Jack Jasinski Sr. Princeton University Charlotte, N.C.
D Moussa Ndiaye Sr. Virginia Commonwealth University Dakar, Senegal
D Slade Starnes Sr. Southern Methodist University Dallas, Texas
M Cooper Flax* Sr. Wake Forest University Dix Hills, N.Y.
M Laurie Goddard Sr. Hofstra University London, England
M Umberto Pela Sr. University of Virginia Milan, Italy
F Palmer Ault Sr. Indiana University Noblesville, Ind.
F Mitchell Baker So. Georgetown University Melbourne, Australia
F David Ismail Sr. University of Vermont Bayreuth, Germany
F Sergi Solans Ormo* So. UCLA Lleida, Spain
Third Team
Pos. Name Class School Hometown
K Jeremi Abonnel* Sr. Saint Louis University Aix-en-Provence, France
D Harry Bertos Jr. University of Washington Bedford, Mass.
D Ethan Warne Sr. University of San Diego Norwich, England
D Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch Sr. Princeton University San Diego, Calif.
M Clarence Awoudor Sr. University of Central Florida Saint-Lo, France
M Arnau Farnos* Sr. Oregon State University Riudoms, Spain
M Connor Miller* Jr. Cornell University Centennial, Colo.
F Jaime Amaro So. Bryant University Madrid, Spain
F Enzo Dovlo Jr. University of North Carolina-Greensboro Paris, France
F Joe Highfield So. University of Portland Plymouth, Minn.
F Ricardo Louis So. Georgia Southern University Fort Myers, Fla.
F Daniel Lugo Jr. High Point University St. Petersburg, Fla.
*previous selection

 

