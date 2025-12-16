Six Cavaliers Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six Cavaliers have been named to the 2025 Academic All-District team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual team.

The Virginia selections include Ella Carter, Maya Carter, Lia Godfrey, Allie Ross, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin

Godfrey is a four-time honoree, while Rouse is a three-time selection for the honor and Ross is a two-time honoree. Ella Carter and Maya Carter are both on the team for the first time this season.

The Academic All-America teams will be announced on Wednesday (Dec. 17). For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.