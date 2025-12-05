No. 4 Virginia Falls 6-3 to No. 3 Harvard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (6-2) suffered a 6-3 defeat to No. 3 Harvard (4-0) on Friday afternoon (Dec. 5) at the McArthur Squash Center. This was the Cavaliers’ first home match of the 2025-26 season.

Freshman Juan Irisarri, sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and junior Krishna Mishra picked up the points for the Cavaliers. Both Irisarri and Mishra won 3-0, Irisarri winning 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 at position one and Mishra winning 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 at position five. Torres Lara won a 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 19-17, 15-13) thriller at position two.

Sophomore Isaac Mitchell picked up a win for the Cavaliers in the exhibition match, outlasting Louis Murray in a marathon one-hour, 10-minute five-game victory (6-11, 11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8).

CAVALIER NOTES

Juan Irisarri’s victory at the top of the ladder marks the first time in series history Virginia has won at position one. Harvard claimed match one in the previous five meetings.

Juan Jose Torres Lara is 5-0 playing at position two this season.

Krishna Mishra is 6-1 at positions four and five.

UP NEXT