No. 4 Virginia Shuts Out No. 10 Cornell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (7-2) closed out the first half of its season with a 9-0 victory against No. 10 Cornell (4-2) on Saturday (Dec. 6) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia won six of the nine positions 3-0. Juan Torres had the tightest battle of the day at position two, winning 3-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 against Aly Ezzat.
This was Virginia’s first time shutting out an Ivy League opponent.
The Cavaliers will break for finals and the holidays, returning to action on Saturday, January 10, when they host Princeton.
CAVALIER NOTES
- This was Virginia’s sixth-straight match against an Ivy League school, going 4-2 in that span
- This was UVA’s third shutout of the year
- Matthew Dayle (4-0) and Juan Torres (6-0) remain undefeated on the year
- Dylan Moran and Juan Irisarri are tied for the team lead in victories with seven apiece