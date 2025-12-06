No. 4 Virginia Shuts Out No. 10 Cornell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (7-2) closed out the first half of its season with a 9-0 victory against No. 10 Cornell (4-2) on Saturday (Dec. 6) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia won six of the nine positions 3-0. Juan Torres had the tightest battle of the day at position two, winning 3-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 against Aly Ezzat.

This was Virginia’s first time shutting out an Ivy League opponent.

The Cavaliers will break for finals and the holidays, returning to action on Saturday, January 10, when they host Princeton.

