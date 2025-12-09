Elliott Named a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott as one of 12 finalists for the 2025 Eddie Robinson Award on Tuesday (Dec. 9).

Elliott is the first UVA coach ever to be named a finalist for the award, annually recognizing the top FBS coach since 1957.

In his fourth season, Elliott has guided the Cavaliers to the program’s second 10-win season (10-3), matching the 1989 squad for the most wins in school history. Alone at 7-1 in the ACC regular season standings for the first time in school history, UVA clinched a spot in the ACC Championship for only the second time and first since 2019. The historic season for the Cavaliers saw Elliott garner the ACC Coach of the Year honors as well as the Associated Press ACC Coach of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the George Munger Award and was added to the Midseason Watch List for the Dodd Trophy.

Virginia was picked 14th in the ACC’s preseason poll and was ranked No. 19 in the final College Football Ranking on Sunday, while coming in at No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. The Cavaliers’ five-win improvement from last season’s 5-7 campaign is tied for the best in program history and fourth-best in the FBS this season.

Virginia will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 27. It marks UVA’s first bowl appearance since the 2019 Orange Bowl. The game will air live on ABC and the Virginia Sports Radio Network at 7:30 p.m.

The finalists for the Eddie Robinson award have been placed on a ballot which has been sent to the entire FWAA membership. The 2025 recipient will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 16. The official presentation will be at a reception Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Miami, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship.