Four Cavaliers Invited to 2025 MLS College Showcase

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Four Virginia men’s soccer players have been invited to the 2025 MLS College Showcase including Zach Ehrenpreis (San Carlos, Calif.), Nick Simmonds (Midlothian, Va.), Umberto Pelà (Milan, Italy) and Jesus De Vicente (Valencia, Spain).

The four-day talent evaluation event will take place from Dec. 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona. The showcase gives technical staffs from MLS clubs an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation ahead of 2026 MLS SuperDraft which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18. Virginia associate head coach, Matt Chulis, will serve as a staff coach at the event.

“Each year we see young breakout players who previously shined at the MLS College Showcase go on to make a meaningful impact at the first-team level,” said Alecko Eskandarian, a 2002 Virginia men’s soccer alum and current MLS Vice President of Player Relations and Player Development. “This event is a crucial opportunity for our clubs to evaluate the nation’s top collegiate talent, and we are thrilled to welcome these 45 standout individuals to a life-changing showcase in Arizona this year.”

Notable standouts from last year’s College Showcase who went on to make an impact in MLS this season include Manu Duah (San Diego FC), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Jansen Miller (Sporting Kansas City), and Joran Gerbet (Orlando City SC). The 2025 MLS College Showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA. The eligible player list for 2026 MLS SuperDraft will be announced at a later date following the 2025 MLS College Showcase.