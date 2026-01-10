No. 4 Virginia Wins 7-2 Against No. 8 Princeton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (8-2) kicked off their 2026 slate with a 7-2 win over No. 8 Princeton (2-2) on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the McArthur Squash Center.
The Cavaliers cruised to a 4-0 lead after victories from Juan Jose Torres Lara at two, Krishna Mishra at five, Ewan Harris at nine and then Dylan Moran at four. Juan Irisarri fell in five games at position one to bring the score to 4-1 before Nathan Rosenzweig clinched the Virginia victory with a five-game win at seven. Oscar Okonkwo and JP Tew closed out the afternoon with wins at three and six.
Up next, the Cavaliers take on Tufts in neutral-site action at the St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 1:00 p.m.
From Assistant Coach Mark Broekman
"This was a team performance that showed that this year's team acquiring their highest CSA national ranking ever is no fluke! An inspired Juan Torres got the ball rolling with a clinical display on the show court while teammates Krishna Mishra and Ewan Harris matched the performance set by the Colombian, meaning we took an early 3-0 lead. Some battling wins by Oscar at six and Nathan at seven meant we secured the tie alongside a comprehensive 3-0 victory from Dylan at four. JP added a cherry on top with some of his best squash of the season so far to cement the victory! A brilliant team performance by all."