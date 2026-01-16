Cavalier Comeback Falls Short in 65-58 Defeat at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Led by Tabitha Amanze’s 20 points, the Cavaliers erased a 13-point deficit to take a lead in the third quarter, but Virginia (13-5, 5-2 ACC) ultimately fell to Duke (12-6, 7-0 ACC) by a score of 65-58 on Thursday night (Jan. 15) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Amanze notched the second 20-point game of her career while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and pulling down five rebounds. Kymora Johnson’s 11 second-half points proved crucial to the comeback effort while Sa’Myah Smith provided a lift off the bench recording 10 points and seven rebounds.

Duke’s Toby Fournier led all players with 25 points (12-19 FG, 0-4 FT) and nine rebounds while Ashlon Jackson pitched in 12 points and Arianna Roberson scored 10.

The Cavaliers won the rebound battle 30-29 and went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line but were heled to 42 percent (23-55) from the floor and just 14 percent (1-7) from three-point range. Duke shot 50 percent (27-54) from the field and went 5-for-11 from three.

How It Happened

Virginia fell into an early eight-point hole [4-12] as Duke scored on each of its first four possessions of the game. The Cavaliers were led in the first by Smith and Amanze who scored six points apiece. UVA shot 50 percent from the floor, but Fournier’s 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the frame saw Virginia trail by a score of 23-14 at the first quarter break.

The Cavaliers used an 8-2 run to pull within five points [22-27] halfway through the second quarter, but the Blue Devils regained a double-digit lead outscoring Virginia 12-10 in the period to take a 35-24 advantage into the second half. Amanze led Virginia with 10 first-half points while Fournier led all players with 19.

The Cavaliers used a 13-3 scoring run highlighted by a Gabby White three-point play to erase a 13-point deficit and take a 45-44 lead into the fourth quarter. Johnson surged in the third to power the comeback scoring eight points on 3-for-4 shooting with one steal. White chipped in five points in the frame while dishing out one assist and picking up one steal.

The Cavaliers built a six-point advantage [51-45] early in the fourth, but Duke answered with nine consecutive points to regain a three-point lead [51-54]. The Cavaliers went 2-for-13 down the stretch while Duke converted on seven of their last nine attempts from the floor as Virginia suffered a 65-58 defeat.

Game Notes

The Cavaliers fall to 3-2 on the road in 2025-26

Virginia trails Duke 35-46 in the all-time series

The Cavaliers have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in 2025-26

Double figure scorers: Amanze (20), Johnson (13), Smith (10)

Amanze recorded her second 20-pt game of the season

Virginia went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line

Amanze led UVA going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line marking a career-high

Sa’Myah Smith led the team with seven rebounds

The Cavaliers were held to a season-low nine assists

Virginia won the rebound battle 30-29 and falls to 13-3 when outrebounding its opponents

UVA scored 21 points off 16 Duke turnovers

Duke recorded 19 points of 17 Virginia turnovers

Virginia scored 17 points off the bench compared to Duke’s 10

Up Next:

Virginia returns home to take on Pitt on Thursday (Jan. 22). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).