Virginia Football Ranked 16th in Final AP Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The final Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll listed Virginia as the No. 16 team in the country. It marks the first time since 2004 that UVA is inside the top 25 in the final poll and is the Cavaliers’ highest final ranking since 1995.

Virginia has finished the season nationally ranked by the AP a total of 10 times in the program’s history.

Virginia Final AP Top 25 Rankings (All-Time)

2025 – 16

2004 – 23

2002 – 22

1998 – 18

1995 – 16

1994 – 15

1990 – 23

1989 – 18

1984 – 20

1951 – 13

Under ACC Coach of the Year Coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers won a school-record, 11 games and were victorious in the 2025 Gator Bowl, defeating Missouri 13-7 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cavaliers finished atop the ACC regular season standings for the first time in program history with 7-1 mark in league play. Virginia made its first appearance in the ACC Championship game since the 2019 season.