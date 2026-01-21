By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The coaching staff is new, and so are most of the players on the roster. But the target remains the same for the University of Virginia baseball program.

“The goal is always to make it to Omaha,” junior shortstop Eric Becker said Tuesday at Disharoon Park. “This team definitely has the talent to do so.”

Becker was a freshman on the UVA team that in 2024 became the seventh in program history to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. A third-team All-ACC selection last season, he’s one of the players who chose to stay at Virginia after Chris Pollard was hired as head coach in June.

Pollard, a Lynchburg native, came to Virginia from Duke, where in 13 seasons he won a program-record 420 games. Three of those victories came against UVA last season at the Dish.

Most of Pollard’s staff, as well as seven Duke players, followed him from Durham, N.C., to Charlottesville. Throw in six other transfers, plus the holdovers from Brian O’Connor’s final team at UVA and a well-regarded freshman class—some of whose members originally planned to play for Pollard at Duke—and it all adds up to a group that’s ranked No. 14 in Baseball America’s preseason poll.

Among the new Cavaliers who were with Pollard at Duke last season are two-way player Kyle Johnson, preseason All-American AJ Gracia and left-handed pitchers Henry Zatkowski and Max Stammel.

“I feel like this team has everything we need to win a national championship,” Johnson, who’s from Leesburg, said Tuesday. “So we're just going to take it day by day and, once the games start, pitch by pitch and just get it going from there.”

For UVA, the games start in less than a month. On Feb. 13, Virginia opens a three-game series against Wagner at the Dish.

The Wahoos began practicing on Jan. 12, the first day of the spring semester at the University, and they’ve already held two intrasquad scrimmages, Pollard said Tuesday. He has a good idea what his opening-day lineup will look like.

“I think realistically, there's probably eight spots on the field right now where there's a favorite to win the job,” Pollard said. “Now, that favorite's got to stay healthy. He's got to produce. He's likely got a young guy really pushing him and nipping at his heels, but there's a favorite at eight spots. I think the most open competition on the field right now for us is at third base, and it's a good competition.”

His options at third, Pollard said, are sophomore Aiden Harris; junior Noah Murray, who also plays second base; and freshmen RJ Holmes and Jayden Stroman.

Third base is a position where “you can mix and match a little bit if guys are being consistent with their defense,” Pollard said. “And so I think you'll see a number of different jersey numbers over there early in the season, getting guys reps. All four of those guys have something that they do really, really well.”

Players likely to start elsewhere include Becker at shortstop, Gracia in center field, Harrison Didawick in left field, Joe Tiroly at second base and Jake Weatherspoon at catcher. Like Becker, Didawick has been at UVA for several years. Tiroly and Weatherspoon are transfers from Rider and Indian River State, respectively.

In 2025, Becker led the Cavaliers in batting average (.368), slugging percentage (.617), runs scored (54), RBIs (52), doubles (21), total bases (124) and multi-RBI games (13).

“I think the cool thing is just to see E.B. really find his voice as a leader,” Pollard said. “He was a really quiet guy when we recruited him [at Duke]. He's really grown into a really great leader for us this year. That part's been huge. We need that. And I'm so grateful to him and this returning core of players for the leadership that they've shown.”

On the diamond, Becker’s “skill set is obvious,” Pollard said. “He can really swing the bat. I think he's done a great job this fall at getting the ball off the ground and in the air to his pull side. But he can hit to all fields. He really controls the barrel. He's got bat-to-ball skills, and he can defend.”