Cavaliers Welcome NC State to JPJ Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-5, 6-2 ACC) is set to host NC State (13-6, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday (Jan. 24). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Spectator Information

Due to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the University of Virginia women’s basketball game against NC State has been moved to Saturday (Jan. 24). The UVA-NC State game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon.

Due to the Virginia-North Carolina men’s game, doors will open for women’s basketball ticket holders at 2:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to use caution when driving to and from John Paul Jones Arena and expect delays for parking and entry into JPJ.

All ticketing for women’s basketball fans will be general admission except for reserved courtside seats for women’s basketball ticket holders.

Parking for women’s basketball is first come, first served.

Copley Road will be the only road open to get to JPJ, until egress has concluded for the men’s game.

Additional parking will be available at the Emmet Ivy Garage, which is free for women’s basketball fans after 12 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Saturday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 76.4 points per game and limiting opposition to 58.6 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,007-569 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with NC State 41-44

The Cavaliers are 21-7 against the Wolfpack when playing on their home floor.

UVA as suffered three consecutive defeats to NC State

Virginia’s last win over the Wolfpack was a 71-59 victory at JPJ (2/12/23)

Last Time Against the Wolfpack

Last season, the Cavaliers fell to No. 21 NC State 73-68 in front of a sellout crowd at Reynolds Coliseum (Jan. 19)

Neither team led by more than five points in a game that came down to the final seconds

Latasha Lattimore led all scorers with 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds

Kymora Johnson delivered 19 points with five rebounds and four assists

Aziah James (20 pts) and Madison Hayes (19 pts) led NC State

Virginia shot 53 percent (26-49) and held NC State to 37 percent (26-70) from the floor

NC State cashed in 23 points on 19 Virginia turnovers

The Wolfpack went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line while Virginia went 6-for-6

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers defeated Pitt by a score of 84-46 on Thursday night (Jan. 22) at JPJ

Virginia led wire-to-wire as Caitlin Weimar scored a season-high 20 points to lead all players while going 8-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.

Kymora Johnson netted 17 points while dishing out nine assists and recording five steals.

Sa’Myah Smith rounded out Virginia’s trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Virginia recorded 28 assists to match a season-high and JPJ record for the third time this season

UVA committed a season-low seven turnovers, outscored Pitt 50-20 in the paint.

Block Party

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 32 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are third in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.0

Virginia ranks 28th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 55 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 53.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on six occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 12 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 13 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.3 assists per game.

She has registered at least five assists in 16 of UVA’s 19 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon