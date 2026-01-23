Cavaliers Welcome NC State to JPJ Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-5, 6-2 ACC) is set to host NC State (13-6, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday (Jan. 24). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Spectator Information
- Due to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the University of Virginia women’s basketball game against NC State has been moved to Saturday (Jan. 24). The UVA-NC State game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon.
- Due to the Virginia-North Carolina men’s game, doors will open for women’s basketball ticket holders at 2:30 p.m.
- Fans are encouraged to use caution when driving to and from John Paul Jones Arena and expect delays for parking and entry into JPJ.
- All ticketing for women’s basketball fans will be general admission except for reserved courtside seats for women’s basketball ticket holders.
- Parking for women’s basketball is first come, first served.
- Copley Road will be the only road open to get to JPJ, until egress has concluded for the men’s game.
- Additional parking will be available at the Emmet Ivy Garage, which is free for women’s basketball fans after 12 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- Saturday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 76.4 points per game and limiting opposition to 58.6 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,007-569 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with NC State 41-44
- The Cavaliers are 21-7 against the Wolfpack when playing on their home floor.
- UVA as suffered three consecutive defeats to NC State
- Virginia’s last win over the Wolfpack was a 71-59 victory at JPJ (2/12/23)
Last Time Against the Wolfpack
- Last season, the Cavaliers fell to No. 21 NC State 73-68 in front of a sellout crowd at Reynolds Coliseum (Jan. 19)
- Neither team led by more than five points in a game that came down to the final seconds
- Latasha Lattimore led all scorers with 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds
- Kymora Johnson delivered 19 points with five rebounds and four assists
- Aziah James (20 pts) and Madison Hayes (19 pts) led NC State
- Virginia shot 53 percent (26-49) and held NC State to 37 percent (26-70) from the floor
- NC State cashed in 23 points on 19 Virginia turnovers
- The Wolfpack went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line while Virginia went 6-for-6
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers defeated Pitt by a score of 84-46 on Thursday night (Jan. 22) at JPJ
- Virginia led wire-to-wire as Caitlin Weimar scored a season-high 20 points to lead all players while going 8-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
- Kymora Johnson netted 17 points while dishing out nine assists and recording five steals.
- Sa’Myah Smith rounded out Virginia’s trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.
- Virginia recorded 28 assists to match a season-high and JPJ record for the third time this season
- UVA committed a season-low seven turnovers, outscored Pitt 50-20 in the paint.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 32 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are third in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.0
- Virginia ranks 28th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 55 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 53.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on six occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 12 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 13 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.3 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 16 of UVA’s 19 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Wake Forest on Jan. 29. Tipoff from LJVM Coliseum is set for 6 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).