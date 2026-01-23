CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Led by Caitlin Weimar’s 20 points off the bench, the Virginia women’s basketball team (14-5, 6-2 ACC) defeated Pitt (8-13, 1-7 ACC) by a score of 84-46 on Thursday night (Jan. 22) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers led wire-to-wire as Weimar scored a season-high 20 points to lead all players while going 8-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. Kymora Johnson netted 17 points while dishing out nine assists and recording five steals. Sa’Myah Smith rounded out Virginia’s trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Virginia recorded 28 assists to match a season-high and mark a JPJ record for the third time this season while committing a season-low seven turnovers. The Cavaliers outscored Pitt 50-20 in the paint and won the rebound battle by a margin of 47-34.

How It Happened

The Cavaliers scored the first seven points and forced Pitt into six consecutive misses to start the game. Virginia outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the opening period led by Weimar who came off the bench to score eight first-quarter points.

The Panthers cut the Virginia advantage to as few as two [22-20] in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers closed the period on a 16-2 run highlighted by a pair of transition three-pointers from Brown and Johnson. The Cavaliers took a 38-22 lead into the halftime break with Weimar leading all scorers with 12 points while pulling down four rebounds.

Johnson highlighted the third quarter dishing out five assists in the frame while drilling a pair of threes. The Cavaliers outscored Pitt 24-14 in the and finished on a 14-5 run to take a 62-36 lead into the fourth.

Led by Gabby White, who scored five points and dished out four assists in the final period, Virginia won the fourth quarter by a margin of 22-10. Raiane Dos Santos connected from long range late in the game as the Cavaliers ended the game on a 7-0 run.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“I thought it was a great team win. I thought we came together as a team, especially in the second half. We got back to having fun, enjoying each other, reading what the defense was giving us, and attacking the zone. They were switching coverages, zones, and man in the middle of the possession. But we were just able to get out in transition, do what we need to do, attack the zone, attack the man, and gap the game.”

With the Win…

Virginia improves to 10-7 in the all-time series with Pitt

The Cavaliers have won three consecutive meetings with the Panthers

UVA improves to 10-2 at John Paul Jones Arena in 2025-26

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Weimar (20), Johnson (17), Smith (10)

Caitlin Weimar’s 20 points marked a season high

Weimar recorded the 24 th 20-point game of her career

20-point game of her career Kymora Johnson led the team with nine steals

Johnson has recorded at least eight assists in five games this season

Johnson (5 stl) recorded her third game with at least five steals this season

Gabby White recorded a career-high nine rebounds

White recorded six assists to match a career high (vs SMU, 12/29/25)

Sa’Myah Smith matched a career-high with four steals (vs UCLA, 3/30/25)

Virginia outrebounded Pitt 47-34 and improves to 14-3 when outrebounding its opponents

UVA committed a season-low seven turnovers

The Cavalier bench accounted for 38 points, its second highest total of the season

Virginia recorded a season-high 13 steals as a team

UVA outscored Pitt 50-20 in the paint

The Cavaliers scored 23 fastbreak points to Pitt’s nine

Up Next:

Virginia is scheduled to host NC State on Sunday (Jan. 25). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Virginia Athletics is continuing to monitor weather conditions regarding Sunday's women's basketball game against NC State. Programming surrounding National Girls and Women in Sports Day has been postponed to a later date. Any other changes will be announced as soon as possible.