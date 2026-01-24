BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday (Jan. 24) as five Cavaliers recorded personal best marks.



Strong Showing in Field Events

Elsa Spoor won the women's high jump competition clearing 1.71m/5-7.25.

Led by Spoor, Carly Tarentino finished tied for second place clearing 1.66m/5-5.25.

Also in the women's high jump competition, Grace Flynn finished fifth clearing 1.61m/5-3.25 while Cassie Callis cleared a personal-best 1.51m/4-11.50.

Isaiah Hewton jumped out to a new personal best on his second trip down the runway in the men's triple jump. Hewton leapt out 14.79m/48-6.25 to finish runner-up.

Just behind Hewton was Liam Paneque in third place with his mark of 14.22m/48-6.25.

In the ring, Suzie Kennelly equaled her personal best in the women's shot put with her sixth-round throw.

Samantha Romano equaled her season best mark in the women's pole vault clearing 3.94m/12-11 on her third attempt at the height.



Cavalier Sprints