Virginia Falls To No. 24 Stanford Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-6, 0-3 ACC) got wins from Nick Hamilton and Brenan Morgan, but fell to No. 24 Stanford (4-8, 2-2 ACC) by a score of 31-9 at the Aquatics & Fitness Center on Saturday (Jan. 24).



NOTING THE HOOS

Brenan Morgan posted his fifth pin of the season with a first-period pin of Luke Duthie at heavyweight. Morgan now has five pins in 11 victories this season with an 11-5 record on the year.

Nick Hamilton improved to 6-1 in dual action this season with his victory over Collin Guffey at 174 pounds.

The dual featured 11 nationally-ranked wrestlers, but only three bouts with a ranked matchup (125, 133 and 157). The ranked wrestler won in each of the matchups that did not feature a nationally-ranked pairing.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“The positives were Nick Hamilton has been really struggling the last three weeks with being sick and for him to step up and win was great. Brenan Morgan looked amazing and at 6-4 and 250 pounds he hit a cradle that most lightweights can’t hit. We showed a lot of heart. Our fight was incredible. The theme of the night is that we can work all week on stuff and give them the answers to the test, but they have to be ready to receive it and apply it. The good news is our team is scrapping, but the bad news is we are making silly, technical mistakes that are costing us big time. The technical things we can fix, if – and it’s a big if – the guys decide to apply what we’re doing in individual work and film break down all week.”



No. 24 STANFORD 31, VIRGINIA 9

165: EJ Parco dec. Nick Sanko, 8-3 – STAN 3, UVA 0

174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton dec. Collin Guffey, 7-3 – UVA 3, STAN 3

184: No. 33 Abraham Wojckiewicz major dec. Griffin Gammell, 9-1 – STAN 7, UVA 3

197: No. 17 Angelo Posada pinned Steven Burrell Jr., 2:13 – STAN 13, UVA 3

285: Brenan Morgan pinned Luke Duthie, 1:42 – STAN 13, UVA 9

125: No. 12 Nico Provo dec. No. 23 Keyveon Roller, 5-2 – STAN 16, UVA 9

133: No. 7 Tyler Knox dec. No. 33 Marlon Yarbrough, 9-4 – STAN 19, UVA 9

141: No. 13 Jack Coniglio major dec. Gable Porter, 9-1 – STAN 23, UVA 9

149: No. 9 Aden Valencia dec. Wynton Denkins, 6-2 – STAN 26, UVA 9

157: No. 10 Daniel Cardenas tech fall No. 33 Colton Washleski, 21-6 (7:00) – STAN 31, UVA 9