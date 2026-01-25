Six Cavaliers Competed in CSA Individual Championships

Six Cavaliers Competed in CSA Individual ChampionshipsSix Cavaliers Competed in CSA Individual Championships



NEW YORK, N.Y. –  Six members of the Virginia squash teams, three men and three women, competed over the weekend in the CSA Individual Championships from Friday through Sunday (Jan. 23-25).

Freshman Juan Irisarri, sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and senior JP Tew represented the men while freshman Charlotte Pastel, senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maria Min represented the women.

The tournament was composed of two main draws; the Pool Trophy, comprised of 64 men, and the Ramsay Cup, comprised of 64 women. Players who lost in the rounds of 64 and 32 fell into consolation brackets.

For the men, Irisarri and Torres Lara were awarded R64 byes due to seeding. Tew won his R64 matchup 3-0 over Cornell's Edward Thng, thus all three advanced to the round of 32. In the round of 32, Irisarri beat Columbia's former Cavalier Arhan Chandra 3-0, Torres Lara topped Trinity's Huzaifa Ibrahaim 3-0 and Tew battled to a 3-2 victory over Princeton's Avi Agarwal. All three then fell in the round of 16, Irisarri 3-2, Torres Lara 3-0 and Tew 3-1.

As for the women, Pastel also received a R64 bye. Tammam and Min both won their R64 matchups, Tammam 3-0 and Min 3-1. Pastel was the only female Cavalier to survive the round of 32, as she downed Cornell's Vicky Lai 3-0 to advance to the round of 16, where she fell in four to Princeton's Alexandra Jaffe to end her run in the tournament. Because Tammam and Min were defeated in the round of 32, both were seeded into Consolation Pool D and began play in the quarterfinals of that draw. Min fell 3-0 to Princeton's Emma Trauber, but Tammam defeated Harvard's Ona Blasco 3-0 to play on. Tammam won her semifinals matchup by default, thus advancing her into the pool's final. She battled, but ultimately fell 3-2 to Trauber, the same opponent that eliminated Min.

SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Virginia Men

R64 Juan Irisarri - Bye
R64 Juan Jose Torres Lara - Bye
R64 JP Tew def. Edward Thng (Cornell) 11-3, 11-9, 11-1
R32 Juan Irisarri def. Arhan Chandra (Columbia) 11-9, 11-2, 11-4
R32 Juan Jose Torres Lara def. Huzaifa Ibrahaim (Trinity) 11-9, 11-9, 11-5
R32 JP Tew def. Avi Agarwal (Princeton) 11-3, 11-9, 8-11, 5-11, 11-9
R16 Juan Jose Torres Lara falls to Low Wa-Sern (Trinity) 11-9, 11-5, 11-2
R16 Juan Irisarri falls to Benedek Takacs (Trinity) 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5
R16 JP Tew falls to Omar Hafez (Penn) 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6

Virginia Women

R64 Charlotte Pastel - Bye
R64 Lina Tammam def. Ana Karen Botello (Drexel) 11-5, 11-5, 11-3
R64 Maria Min def. Nourin Khalifa (Columbia) 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7
R32 Charlotte Pastel def. Vicky Lai (Cornell) 11-1, 11-3, 11-0
R32 Lina Tammam falls to Amelie Haworth (Stanford) 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 
R32 Maria Min falls to Lucie Stefanoni (Harvard) 11-1, 11-6, 11-9
R16 Charlotte Pastel falls to Alexandra Jaffe (Princeton) 11-8, 12-10, 3-11, 11-4

Consolation Pool D Qrt - Lina Tammam def. Ona Blasco (Harvard) 11-8, 11-4, 11-4
Consolation Pool D Qrt - Maria Min falls to Emma Trauber (Princeton) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7
Consolation Pool D Sem - Lina Tammam def. Vharshamithraa Dinesh (Tufts) DF
Consolation Pool D Final - Lina Tammam falls to Emma Trauber (Princeton) 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8