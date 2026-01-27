Davis Named ACC Field Athlete of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Jan. 27) that Keyandre Davis of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors after a strong performance at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va.



Davis earned the honor after winning the men's weight throw competition at the Hokie Invitational on Friday, Jan. 23. On his sixth throw of the competition, Davis threw his winning mark and new personal best of 22.85m/74-11.75. He bettered his No. 3 all-time mark in program history and sits at No. 6 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the ACC this season.



He is the third Cavalier this season to earn ACC weekly honors alongside Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe.





2025-26 Virginia Indoor ACC Weekly Award Winners