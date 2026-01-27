Davis Named ACC Field Athlete of the Week

Davis Named ACC Field Athlete of the WeekDavis Named ACC Field Athlete of the Week

by Jen Dietrich

Keyandre Davis garners ACC Field Athlete of the Week honors for his performance in the men's weight throw at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Jan. 27) that Keyandre Davis of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors after a strong performance at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va.

Davis earned the honor after winning the men's weight throw competition at the Hokie Invitational on Friday, Jan. 23. On his sixth throw of the competition, Davis threw his winning mark and new personal best of 22.85m/74-11.75. He bettered his No. 3 all-time mark in program history and sits at No. 6 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the ACC this season.

He is the third Cavalier this season to earn ACC weekly honors alongside Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe

2025-26 Virginia Indoor ACC Weekly Award Winners

Name Award Date
Gary Martin Men's Track Dec. 9
Jeremiah Nubbe Men's Field Jan. 20
Keyandre Davis Men's Field Jan. 27

Up Next
The Cavaliers continue the indoor campaign as the team travels to the Brent Tolsma Elite Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 29-30 and Millrose Games in New York, N.Y. on Sunday, Feb. 1. 