Schroter Garners Preseason All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia defenseman John Schroter has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, the conference office announced Tuesday (Jan. 27) following a vote by the league’s head coaches.

Schroter looks to build on an impressive 2025 campaign in which he garnered second-team All-America and All-ACC recognition. He appeared in all 14 games last season, consistently drawing the assignment of defending opponents’ top attackman. Schroter finished the year with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers.

Additionally, the Cavaliers were predicted to finish fifth in the league. Syracuse was unanimously voted to win the conference, followed by Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke, respectively.

Ranked No. 13 in the USA Lacrosse preseason poll, Virginia opens the 2026 season at home against Colgate on Sunday, Feb. 8. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is scheduled for noon.

2026 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack

Owen Duffy, Jr., North Carolina

Dominic Pietramala, Jr., North Carolina

Joey Spallina, Sr., Syracuse

Midfield *

Benn Johnston, Jr., Duke

Max Sloat, Sr., Duke

Michael Leo, Sr., Syracuse

Luke Rhoa, Sr., Syracuse

Defense

Charlie Johnson, Sr., Duke

Shawn Lyght, Jr., Notre Dame

John Schroter, Sr., Virginia

Goalie: Jimmy McCool, Sr., Syracuse

SSDM: Aidan Maguire, Sr., Duke

LSM: Will Donovan, Sr., Notre Dame

FO: Brady Wambach, Jr., North Carolina

*– includes one extra player because of tie in voting

2026 Predicted Order of Finish