Millon, Schroter Garner Preseason All-America Honors from Inside Lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia junior McCabe Millon and senior John Schroter earned preseason All-America recognition from Inside Lacrosse, it was announced Wednesday (Jan. 28). Millon was named a third-team preseason All-American, while Schroter earned honorable mention honors.

Millon was ranked No. 22 on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason Top 50 players list earlier this month. He appeared in all 14 games last year and led the Cavaliers with 27 assists and was second on the team with 50 points. Millon was one of only seven ACC players to record at least 50 points, and his 1.93 assists-per-game average tied for second in the conference. Additionally, Millon was named a preseason All-American honorable mention by USA Lacrosse.

Schroter, who was voted team captain this offseason, was ranked the No. 45 player on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason top-50 players list. He looks to build on an impressive 2025 campaign in which he garnered second-team All-America honors and All-ACC recognition. In 2025, Schroter appeared in all 14 games and consistently drew the assignment of defending UVA opponents’ top attackman. He finished the year with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Schroter represented the Wahoos on this year’s preseason All-ACC team and was named a third-team preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse.

Ranked No. 14 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll, Virginia opens the 2026 season at home against Colgate on Sunday, Feb. 8. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is scheduled for noon.