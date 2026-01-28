Millon, Schroter Garner Preseason All-America Honors from Inside LacrosseMillon, Schroter Garner Preseason All-America Honors from Inside Lacrosse

Millon, Schroter Garner Preseason All-America Honors from Inside Lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia junior McCabe Millon and senior John Schroter earned preseason All-America recognition from Inside Lacrosse, it was announced Wednesday (Jan. 28). Millon was named a third-team preseason All-American, while Schroter earned honorable mention honors.  

Millon was ranked No. 22 on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason Top 50 players list earlier this month. He appeared in all 14 games last year and led the Cavaliers with 27 assists and was second on the team with 50 points. Millon was one of only seven ACC players to record at least 50 points, and his 1.93 assists-per-game average tied for second in the conference. Additionally, Millon was named a preseason All-American honorable mention by USA Lacrosse. 

Schroter, who was voted team captain this offseason, was ranked the No. 45 player on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason top-50 players list. He looks to build on an impressive 2025 campaign in which he garnered second-team All-America honors and All-ACC recognition. In 2025, Schroter appeared in all 14 games and consistently drew the assignment of defending UVA opponents’ top attackman. He finished the year with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Schroter represented the Wahoos on this year’s preseason All-ACC team and was named a third-team preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse. 

Ranked No. 14 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll, Virginia opens the 2026 season at home against Colgate on Sunday, Feb. 8. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is scheduled for noon. 

First Team 

A – Owen Duffy, North Carolina 

A – Ryan Goldstein, Cornell 

A – Joey Spallina, Syracuse 

M – Michael Leo, Syracuse 

M – Chad Palumbo, Princeton 

M – Evan Plunkett, Army 

FO – Brady Wambach, North Carolina 

SSDM – Eric Kolar, Maryland 

SSDM – Aidan Maguire, Duke 

LSM – Will Donovan, Notre Dame 

D – Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame 

D – Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State 

D – Will Schaller, Maryland 

G – Caleb Fyock, Ohio State 

  

Second Team 

A – Silas Richmond, UAlbany 

A – Eric Spanos, Maryland 

A – Mikey Weisshaar, Towson 

M – Hunter Aquino, Penn State 

M – Logan Ip, Harvard 

M – Benn Johnston, Duke 

FO – John Mullen, Syracuse 

SSDM – Joe Juengerkes Rutgers 

SSDM – Jack Pilling, Richmond 

LSM – AJ Larkin, Maryland 

D – Ty Banks, Georgetown 

D – Cullen Brown, Ohio State 

D – Alex Ross, Penn State 

G – Sean Byrne, Army 

  

Third Team 

A – Willem Firth, Cornell 

A – Nate Kabiri, Princeton 

A – McCabe Millon, Virginia 

A/M – Liam Connor, Georgetown 

M – Matt Collison, Johns Hopkins 

M – Tucker Wade, Princeton 

FO – Jack Cascadden, Cornell 

SSDM – Blake Eiland, Ohio State 

SSDM – Cooper Mueller, Princeton 

LSM – Jake Melchionni, Villanova 

D – Charlie Johnson, Duke 

D – Quintan Kilrain, Johns Hopkins 

D – Hunter Smith, Richmond 

G – Cardin Stoller, Rutgers 

  

Honorable Mention 

A – Peter Buonnano, Princeton 

A – Rory Connor, Georgetown 

A – Braden Erksa, Maryland 

A – Colin Kurdyla, Rutgers 

A – Leo Johnson, Maryland 

A – Alex Marinier, Ohio State 

A – Dominic Pietramala, North Carolina 

A – Thomas Power, Dartmouth 

A – Timothy Shannehan, Boston U 

A – Jack Speidell, Harvard 

A – Josh Yago, Notre Dame 

M – Will Angrick, Notre Dame 

M – Hunter Drouin, Colgate 

M/SSDM – Ty English, North Carolina 

M – AJ Nikolic, Cornell 

M – Luke Rhoa, Syracuse 

M – Griffin Scane, Penn 

M – Brad Sharp, Ohio State 

M – Joe Sheridan, Richmond 

M – Max Sloat, Duke 

FO – Luca Accardo, High Point 

FO – Henry Dodge, Maryland 

FO – Zach Hayashi, Navy 

FO – Ross Prince, Georgetown 

SSDM – Peter Detwiler, Marquette 

SSDM – Reece DiCicco, Johns Hopkins 

SSDM – Jackson Green, Princeton 

SSDM – Jon King, Penn State 

SSDM – Anthony McMullan, Penn 

LSM/D – Richard Checo, Lehigh 

LSM – Jack Combs, Vermont 

LSM – Ryan Splaine, Rutgers 

D – Charlie Cave, Brown 

D – Billy Dwan III, Syracuse 

D – Riley Figueras, Syracuse 

D – AJ Marsh, Navy 

D – Julian Radossich, Fairfield 

D – John Schroter, Virginia 

D – Brendan Staub, Cornell 

G – Ryan Croddick, Princeton 

G – Anderson Moore, Georgetown 

G – Jimmy McCool, Syracuse 