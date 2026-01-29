Eleven Hoos Named To ACC Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eleven members of the Virginia women’s soccer team were named to the ACC Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team it was announced by the league office on Thursday (Jan. 29) with the release of the annual team.
Maggie Cagle and Maya Carter both earned a spot on the team for the fourth time in their careers.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a 3.0-grade point average for the previous two semesters and 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.
VIRGINIA’S ALL-ACC ACADEMIC HONOREES
Sophia Bradley, Virginia, F, Arts & Sciences/Undeclared
Maggie Cagle****, Virginia, F, Kinesiology
Ella Carter**, Virginia, M, Commerce
Maya Carter****, Virginia, F, Commerce
Jill Flammia, Virginia, M, Speech Communication Disorders
Tatum Galvin**, Virginia, D, Commerce
Addison Halpern, Virginia, M, Arts & Sciences
Jordyn Hardeman, Virginia, M/D, Arts & Sciences
Meredith McDermott**, Virginia, F, Biology
Allie Ross***, Virginia, F, Commerce
Victoria Safradin**, Virginia, GK, Government
Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics