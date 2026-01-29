No. 2 Virginia Hosts Columbia, Vanderbilt This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (4-0) hosts two matches this weekend on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers begin by taking on No. 12 Columbia on Friday (Jan. 30) at 5 p.m., then Vanderbilt on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 12 p.m.

Before Sunday's match against Vanderbilt, there will be a special recognition of former UVA associate head coach Scott Brown, who is currently serving as head coach at Vanderbilt.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.

Admission is free.

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers remain at No. 2 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

In its last match, Virginia topped Michigan 4-0 to claim the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship and punch the Cavaliers' ticket to ITA National Team Indoors being held in Dallas, Texas, Feb. 13-16.

Virginia's top two doubles pairings, Måns Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim on court one and Dylan Dietrich and Stiles Brockett on court two, both remain undefeated in the dual match season with two and three wins, respectively.

No. 16 Dylan Dietrich is undefeated in singles play with three wins.

NOTES ON COLUMBIA AND VANDERBILT

The Cavaliers are 6-1 all-time against Columbia.

The Cavaliers are 1-2-1 all-time against Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt head coach Scott Brown served as an assistant and associate head coach at UVA for 11 seasons. He was named the 2022 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and helped lead the Cavaliers to four NCAA, three ITA Indoor and eight ACC championships.

