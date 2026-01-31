Cavaliers Tied for Second After 27 Holes at Collegiate Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s golf team is tied for second place after the first day at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club on Friday (Jan. 30) in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The teams played 27 holes on the first day of the two-day tournament and will complete the remaining 27 holes on Saturday (Jan. 31).

Carmen Lim of Washington (8-under) is the individual leader after the first day of the tournament. No. 19 Oklahoma State leads the team standings with a combined score of 1-over 433 through the first 27 holes. Cavalier freshman Yuuki Takada, who is competing as an individual, finished day one tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard carding a score of 3-under 105 through the first 27.

Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavalier scorers carding 1-over 109 to finish the opening day tied for 13th place. Kennedy Swedick tied for 21st shooting 2-over 110 while freshman Elsie MacCleery tied for 24th at 3-over 111.

Virginia is the host team for the tournament.

Team Standings (Through 27 Holes)

Pos. Team To Par 1 Oklahoma St. +1 T2 Virginia +6 T2 Tulsa +6 T2 Florida State +6 5 Houston +7 6 Chattanooga +10 T7 TCU +11 T7 Washington +11 9 Colorado +16 10 UTSA +17 11 BYU +19 12 NC State +20

Virginia Leaders