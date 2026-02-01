LaHa Leads Cavaliers at Collegiate Invitational at GCC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico. – The Virginia women’s golf team tied for fourth place at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club on Saturday (Jan. 31). Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers, finishing tied for runner-up at 3-under 213.

Carmen Lim of Washington took home medalist honors, shooting 5-under 211 for the tournament. Florida State won the team title for the third consecutive year, combining for a score of 4-over 868.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 15-over 879 for the tournament. LaHa (-3, 213) recorded the second-runner up finish of her collegiate career while tying a career-best 18-hole score of 67 on her second round.

Sophomore Kennedy Swedick tied for 23rd with a 54-hole score of 8-over 224 while Elsie MacCleery tied for 27th by shooting 9-over 225 over three rounds. Mira Berglund tied for 30th at 10-over 226, while Miranda Lu and Yuuki Takada each tied for 32nd at 11-over 227.

Virginia will be back in action Feb. 15-17 when the team travels to Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., to compete in Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Florida State +4 2 Oklahoma State +7 3 Houston +9 4 Virginia +15 5 BYU +24 6 NC State +25 7 Tulsa +26 8 TCU +31 9 Chattanooga +34 T10 Colorado +39 T10 Washington +39 12 UTSA +40

Virginia Leaders