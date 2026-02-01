LaHa Leads Cavaliers at Collegiate Invitational at GCC

LaHa Leads Cavaliers at Collegiate Invitational at GCCLaHa Leads Cavaliers at Collegiate Invitational at GCC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico. – The Virginia women’s golf team tied for fourth place at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club on Saturday (Jan. 31). Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers, finishing tied for runner-up at 3-under 213.

Carmen Lim of Washington took home medalist honors, shooting 5-under 211 for the tournament. Florida State won the team title for the third consecutive year, combining for a score of 4-over 868.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 15-over 879 for the tournament. LaHa (-3, 213) recorded the second-runner up finish of her collegiate career while tying a career-best 18-hole score of 67 on her second round.

Sophomore Kennedy Swedick tied for 23rd with a 54-hole score of 8-over 224 while Elsie MacCleery tied for 27th by shooting 9-over 225 over three rounds. Mira Berglund tied for 30th at 10-over 226, while Miranda Lu and Yuuki Takada each tied for 32nd at 11-over 227.

Virginia will be back in action Feb. 15-17 when the team travels to Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., to compete in Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational.

Team Standings

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Florida State

+4

2

Oklahoma State

+7

3

Houston

+9

4

Virginia

+15

5

BYU

+24

6

NC State

+25

7

Tulsa

+26

8

TCU

+31

9

Chattanooga

+34

T10

Colorado

+39

T10

Washington

+39

12

UTSA

+40

Virginia Leaders

Pos.

Player

To Par

T2

Jaclyn LaHa

-3

T23

Kennedy Swedick

+8

T27

Elsie MacCleery

+9

T30

Mira Berglund

+10

T32

Miranda Lu

+11

T32

Yuuki Takada (Ind.)

+11

 