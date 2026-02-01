LaHa Leads Cavaliers at Collegiate Invitational at GCC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico. – The Virginia women’s golf team tied for fourth place at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club on Saturday (Jan. 31). Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers, finishing tied for runner-up at 3-under 213.
Carmen Lim of Washington took home medalist honors, shooting 5-under 211 for the tournament. Florida State won the team title for the third consecutive year, combining for a score of 4-over 868.
The Cavaliers combined to shoot 15-over 879 for the tournament. LaHa (-3, 213) recorded the second-runner up finish of her collegiate career while tying a career-best 18-hole score of 67 on her second round.
Sophomore Kennedy Swedick tied for 23rd with a 54-hole score of 8-over 224 while Elsie MacCleery tied for 27th by shooting 9-over 225 over three rounds. Mira Berglund tied for 30th at 10-over 226, while Miranda Lu and Yuuki Takada each tied for 32nd at 11-over 227.
Virginia will be back in action Feb. 15-17 when the team travels to Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., to compete in Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational.
Team Standings
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Florida State
|
+4
|
2
|
Oklahoma State
|
+7
|
3
|
Houston
|
+9
|
4
|
Virginia
|
+15
|
5
|
BYU
|
+24
|
6
|
NC State
|
+25
|
7
|
Tulsa
|
+26
|
8
|
TCU
|
+31
|
9
|
Chattanooga
|
+34
|
T10
|
Colorado
|
+39
|
T10
|
Washington
|
+39
|
12
|
UTSA
|
+40
Virginia Leaders
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
T2
|
-3
|
T23
|
+8
|
T27
|
+9
|
T30
|
+10
|
T32
|
+11
|
T32
|
Yuuki Takada (Ind.)
|
+11