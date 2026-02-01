No. 2 Virginia Wins 6-1 Against Vanderbilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (6-0) defeated Vanderbilt (5-2) 6-1 on Sunday (Feb. 1) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett began the afternoon's action with a 6-4 win on doubles court two. Sophomore Keegan Rice and freshman Andres Santamarta Roig then clinched the doubles point with their 6-4 win on doubles court three.

No. 16 Dietrich cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win on the top singles court to put the Cavaliers up 2-0 before senior Måns Dahlberg expanded the Virginia lead to 3-0 with his 6-3, 6-2 win on court six. Vanderbilt picked up a win at five to bring the score to 3-1, but the Cavaliers quickly responded as sophomore Jangjun Kim clinched the match victory with his 6-1, 6-4 win on court three.

On court four, Santamarta Roig recovered from a dropped first set to take the second 6-4 and force a third-set super tiebreaker. He won the tiebreaker 10-5 to put the Hoos up 5-1. No. 29 Rice closed out the afternoon with a thriller of a victory on court two. After edging out the first set 7-5, Rice narrowly dropped the second 7-6 (5) before taking the third-set super tiebreaker 10-3.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

“Another really solid performance from our Wahoos today. Thank you to all the fans for being at the Boar's Head on a Sunday for our team. Vanderbilt really competed well, and it was so great to have Vanderbilt Head Coach Scott Brown back in Charlottesville. As expected, he’s doing amazing things with that team, and there is no question that the best is yet to come for the Dores. It would be impossible to find a better leader than Scott for the journey they are on as a collective group.”

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers play at Ohio State on Saturday (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.



#2 Virginia 6, Vanderbilt 1

Singles competition

1. #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Hoyoung Roh (VANDY) 6-1, 6-3

2. #29 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #62 Pablo Martinez Gomez (VANDY) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3

3. Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Danil Panarin (VANDY) 6-1, 6-4

4. AndresSantamartaRoig (VA) def. Jack Satterfield (VANDY) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

5. Nathan Cox (VANDY) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-2, 6-3

6. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Donghyun Hwang (VANDY) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Pablo Martinez Gomez/Hoyoung Roh (VANDY) 5-3, unfinished

2. Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Nathan Cox/Hugo Coquelin (VANDY) 6-4

3. Keegan Rice/AndresSantamartaRoig (VA) def. #42 Danil Panarin/Jack Satterfield (VANDY) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,5,3,4,2)

T-3:15 A-234