Six Cavaliers Named to U.S. U21 Women’s National Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six Virginia Field Hockey players were named to the 2026 U.S. U21 Women’s National Team by head coach Ange Bradly while Charlie Webb was named to the U.S. U21 Men’s National Team for the 2026 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) by head coach Paul Singh, as announced on Wednesday (Feb. 11).



Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the Junior High Performance Staff have named the 2026 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. This U-21 USWNT will train at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from March 6 to 8, 2026, after which the final roster for the 2026 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) will be named.



“This is a high-potential young squad blending high school athletes, first-year collegiate players, and experienced returners,” said Ange Bradley, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. “Many are stepping into a new level of speed, physicality, and intensity. Our environment will challenge them to take ownership of their development, raise their standards, and accelerate their growth as we prepare to qualify for the 2027 Junior World Cup.”



Current Cavaliers including Mary Adams, Bella Moore, Caroline Raynes, Riley Savage, and Lauren Sloan were named to the roster as well as incoming talent Caitlin Connell.



The 2026 Junior Pan American Championship will take place from April 7 to 18 in Santiago, Chile. The teams in the women’s division are Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico, United States, and Uruguay. Top teams from the 2026 JPAC will qualify for the 2027 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup.



Also selected to represent Team USA was Virginia practice player, Charlie Webb.



Following evaluations at four training camps, Webb was named to the 18-athlete roster by U.S. U21 Men’s National Team Head Coach Paul Singh to compete in the men’s 2026 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC).



"We are very excited for this team that is heading to the Junior Pan American Championship," said Singh. “A lot has been done in our last few training camps and we as a staff feel we a have a great blend of boys who are currently experienced with the U.S. Men's National Team and then also some coming up within the pathway. We are looking forward to playing some great hockey and experiencing some of the best in the Pan American region. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Junior World Cup in 2027.”



This year’s JPAC will take place April 7 to 18 in Santiago, Chile and is a qualifying event for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.