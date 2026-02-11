Ten Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ten members of the Virginia field hockey team earned 2025 NFHCA National Academic Squad honors announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
Ten Cavaliers were named to the National Academic Squad including Mia Abello, Ria Chhina, Sloan Davidson, Emma Giesting, Lauren Kenah, Caroline Nemec, Charly Nemec, Caroline Raynes, Riley Savage, and Lauren Sloan. The honor is given to undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year.
2025 Virginia Field Hockey NFHCA National Academic Squad
|Name
|Major
|Mia Abello
|Public Policy & Leadership
|Ria Chhina
|Economics
|Sloan Davidson
|Commerce
|Emma Giesting
|Psychology
|Lauren Kenah
|Biology
|Caroline Nemec
|Commerce
|Charly Nemec
|Not Declared
|Caroline Raynes
|Not Declared
|Riley Savage
|Not Declared
|Lauren Sloan
|Not Declared