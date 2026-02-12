No. 12 Virginia Falls 12-11 Against Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (0-2) suffered a 12-11 loss against Richmond (1-1) on Wednesday (Feb. 11) in Charlottesville.

Junior Addi Foster led the Cavaliers with four goals and an assist. Junior Jenna DiNardo had three goals with an assist. Junior Madison Alaimo had three assists.

The Cavaliers scored the first three goals of the game, but the Spiders went on a 4-0 run to take a 4-3 lead. Virginia pulled back ahead 5-4 on back-to-back goals from Cady Flaherty and Foster, but Richmond responded with two goals to take a 6-5 lead. Virginia twice tied the game, the latest at 7-7 on a score from Madison Alaimo with 3:58 left in the first half, but Richmond scored with 1:41 left in the period and again with 48 seconds remaining to take a 9-7 lead into the break.

Richmond led the entire second half, going up by as many as three goals, 12-9, with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter. Foster cut the deficit to one, 12-11, with 5:08 remaining in the game, but the remainder of the game became a defensive battle with Foster the only player on either team to take a shot the remainder of the contest.

Due to field conditions at Klöckner Stadium, the game was played on Virginia’s practice field and was not open to the public. It was the Cavaliers’ second-straight game being played at this alternate location.

RICHMOND SCORING

GOALS: Juliana Stanley 2; Charlotte Edwards 2; Emma Kroneberger 2; Stella Axe 2; Reagan Quinn 1; Alexis Morton 1; Bridget Lonsinger 1; Keating Hopkins 1

ASSISTS: Meghan Rode 3; Bridget Lonsinger 2; Juliana Stanley 1; Alexis Morton 1; Rileigh Meyer 1; Stella Axe 1

VIRGINIA SCORING

GOALS: Addi Foster 4; Jenna Dinardo 3; Gabby Laverghetta 2; Cady Flaherty 1; Madison Alaimo 1;

ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 3, Jenna Dinardo 1; Kate Galica 1; Addi Foster 1

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“We're obviously not where we want to be, but we're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep swinging. And the nice thing is we get a quick turnaround, so we've got to just get back to work and keep building upon the things that we can do a better job of and be stronger in the next outing that we have, which is going to be key following Friday's game.”

“Across the board, there are a lot of things that we did better from our last outing. We need to be better on draws, which I thought we did do a much better job with tonight. I thought our circle play did a better job of boxing out. I thought Kate did some awesome work on the actual draw circle, winning the draws. We worked on having better ball movement and executing our sets better. And I think they did a good job of that tonight. We just failed to get the ball and execute and put it in the back of the net. We just simply have to make more saves. And that's a whole defensive effort. So those will continue to be our focus.”

NOTES

Virginia held a 28-24 edge in shots and a 13-12 draw advantage

Kate Galica had six draw controls, five ground balls and three caused turnovers

Virginia’s goalkeepers combined for three saves. Mel Josephson played the first half. Elyse Finnelle played the second half

Richmond’s Abby Francioli made 10 saves

ON THE HORIZON