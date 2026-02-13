No. 12 Virginia Plays Saturday at No. 6 Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 12 Virginia women's lacrosse team (0-2) plays its first road game of the year at No. 6 Maryland (1-0) on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
The game will stream live on B1G+ (subscription required).
GAME NOTES
- The Cavaliers are ranked No. 12 in this week's IWLCA Coaches poll, No. 12 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll and No. 15 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll
- Junior attacker Madison Alaimo leads the team in points with eight (1 goal, 7 assists)
- Junior attacker Addi Foster is coming off a five-point game against Richmond, where she scored four goals with an assist
- Junior attacker Jenna DiNardo logged a hat trick against the Spiders, the 19th hat trick of her career and 28th multi-goal game
- Three members of the UVA coaching staff are Marlyland alums: head coach Sonia LaMonica and assistant coaches Michael LaMonica and Shanna Brady
UP NEXT
- Virginia plays a midweek game at Liberty on Wednesday, Feb. 18, before opening conference play on Sunday, Feb. 22 at Notre Dame