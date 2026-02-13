No. 12 Virginia Plays Saturday at No. 6 Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 12 Virginia women's lacrosse team (0-2) plays its first road game of the year at No. 6 Maryland (1-0) on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

The game will stream live on B1G+ (subscription required).

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 12 in this week's IWLCA Coaches poll, No. 12 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll and No. 15 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo leads the team in points with eight (1 goal, 7 assists)

Junior attacker Addi Foster is coming off a five-point game against Richmond, where she scored four goals with an assist

Junior attacker Jenna DiNardo logged a hat trick against the Spiders, the 19th hat trick of her career and 28th multi-goal game

Three members of the UVA coaching staff are Marlyland alums: head coach Sonia LaMonica and assistant coaches Michael LaMonica and Shanna Brady

UP NEXT