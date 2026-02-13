No. 13 Virginia Travels to No. 8 Richmond for First Road TestNo. 13 Virginia Travels to No. 8 Richmond for First Road Test
No. 13 Virginia Travels to No. 8 Richmond for First Road Test

Opening faceoff is set for noon on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and the Virginia Sports mobile app

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its first road contest of the season, No. 13 Virginia (1-0) will also meet its first ranked opponent in No. 8 Richmond (1-0). Opening faceoff from Robins Stadium is set for noon on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS... 

  • Improve UVA’s record to 11-2 in the all-time series with Richmond. 
  • Be the 100th of Lars Tiffany’s head coaching tenure at UVA (since 2017). 
  • Give UVA its first victory over a ranked opponents since the Hoos' 11-10 double-overtime thriller over then-No. 3 Johns Hopkins in the 2024 NCAA quarterfinals. 

Numbers To Know

1

Head coach Lars Tiffany is only one win away from the 100th of his UVA career.

14

UVA's starting attack – Truitt Sunderland (6g, 2a), McCabe Millon (4g, 5a) and Ryan Colsey (4g, 1a) ­– combined for 14 goals in UVA's 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8).

70

The Cavaliers returned nearly 70 percent of their point production from last season, including all three starting attackmen in Ryan Colsey, McCabe Millon and Truitt Sunderland.

SERIES HISTORY 

  • Virginia leads the all-time series over the Spiders, 10-2, including a 4-1 mark at Robins Stadium. 
  • The series began in 2014, when the Cavaliers played at Richmond in its inaugural game. 
  • In wet and cold conditions, the Spiders won their second-ever contest of the series, 13-10, in last year's meeting at Klöckner Stadium on Feb. 15. 
  • UR opened the game with four straight goals, while UVA struggled with seven failed clears. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers committed two offsides violations – resulting in turnovers – that further diminished their chances of mounting a comeback. 
  • Last year, Richmond attackman Lucas Littlejohn led all players with six points on four goals and two assists. UVA netminder Kyle Morris tied the series record by a UVA player with 13 saves, also his career high. 
  • The last time the two teams met at Robins Stadium was Feb. 17, 2024, when former UVA attackman Payton Cormier shattered the program's previous all-time goals record as then-No. 3 Virginia topped then-No. 16 Richmond, 14-10. 
  • In 2023, the two teams squared off twice at Klöckner Stadium, once in the regular season and once in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hoos won 25-8 in the regular season, the largest margin of victory by either team in the series, and 17-8 in the postseason meeting after a lightning delay and heavy rain halted play between the first and second quarters. 
  • Virginia won the first seven games of the series before Richmond defeated the Cavaliers, 17-13, at Robins Stadium in 2022. UVA led by as many as four goals in the second quarter before the Spiders scored seven straight to lead the rest of the way after Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla exited the game due to injury. 

SCOUTING THE SPIDERS 

  • Richmond enters Saturday's matchup having won 10 of its last 11 games, dating back to last season. 
  • The Spiders' only loss in that span was to a 13-12 heartbreaker to then-No. 1 Cornell, which went on to win the NCAA championship. 
  • Last year, Richmond captured its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in a 13-10 defeat of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. 
  • The Spiders were predicted to repeat as Atlantic-10 champions in this year's preseason A10 poll. 
  • Led by head coach Dan Chemotti, Richmond returned six starters from its 2025 squad in attackmen Aidan 
  • O’Neil, Lucas Littlejohn and Jack Ricciardi, as well as midfielder Joe Sheridan and close defensemen Michael Farrell and Hunter Smith. O'Neil, Smith and Pilling were all named to this year's. Tewaaraton Award Watch List. 

LAST TIME OUT 

  • In last Sunday’s season opener, Virginia’s offense dominated on the way to a 19-14 win over Colgate. 
  • In the second half, the Cavaliers tallied five straight goals and won the faceoff battle to help seal the win. 
  • Due to frigid temperatures, the contest was held at the George Welsh Indoor Football Practice Facility, marking the first-ever lacrosse game at the venue. 

ON THE HORIZON 

  • The Cavaliers travel to Stony Brook (0-1) for their second straight road contest.  
  • Opening faceoff from LaValle Stadium is set for noon and can be streamed with a paid subscription to FloCollege. 
  • The Seawolves dropped their season opener at Sacred Heart, 16-11, last Friday (Feb. 6). This week, Stony Brook travels to Rutgers for a noon tilt in New Brunswick, N.J. 