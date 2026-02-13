No. 13 Virginia Travels to No. 8 Richmond for First Road Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its first road contest of the season, No. 13 Virginia (1-0) will also meet its first ranked opponent in No. 8 Richmond (1-0). Opening faceoff from Robins Stadium is set for noon on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS...
- Improve UVA’s record to 11-2 in the all-time series with Richmond.
- Be the 100th of Lars Tiffany’s head coaching tenure at UVA (since 2017).
- Give UVA its first victory over a ranked opponents since the Hoos' 11-10 double-overtime thriller over then-No. 3 Johns Hopkins in the 2024 NCAA quarterfinals.