Quartet of Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Scholars of Distinction HonorsQuartet of Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Scholars of Distinction Honors
Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

Quartet of Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Scholars of Distinction Honors

Four Cavaliers earned NFHCA Scholars of Distinction honors announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Friday (Feb. 13)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four Cavaliers from the Virginia field hockey team were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association with the 2025 NFHCA Scholars of Distinction accolades announced Friday, Feb. 13.

Sloan Davidson, Lauren Kenah, Charly Nemec, and Caroline Raynes were named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2025-26 year. This marks Kenah's fourth time receiving the honor while being Davidson's third.

Ten Cavaliers were named to the National Academic Squad, which honors undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year.

In addition to Davidson, Kenah, Nemec, and Rayes, six Cavaliers including Mia Abello, Ria Chhina, Emma Giesting, Caroline Nemec, Riley Savage, and Lauren Sloan received NFHCA National Academic Squad nods. The honor is given to undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year. 

 

2025 Virginia Field Hockey NFHCA Scholars of Distinction

Name Major
Sloan Davidson Commerce
Lauren Kenah Biology
Charly Nemec Not Declared 
Caroline Raynes Not Declared 

 

2025 Virginia Field Hockey NFHCA National Academic Squad

Name Major
Mia Abello Public Policy & Leadership
Ria Chhina Economics 
Sloan Davidson Commerce
Emma Giesting Psychology
Lauren Kenah Biology
Caroline Nemec Commerce
Charly Nemec Not Declared 
Caroline Raynes Not Declared 
Riley Savage  Not Declared 
Lauren Sloan Not Declared 