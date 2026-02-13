Quartet of Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Scholars of Distinction Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four Cavaliers from the Virginia field hockey team were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association with the 2025 NFHCA Scholars of Distinction accolades announced Friday, Feb. 13.



Sloan Davidson, Lauren Kenah, Charly Nemec, and Caroline Raynes were named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2025-26 year. This marks Kenah's fourth time receiving the honor while being Davidson's third.



Ten Cavaliers were named to the National Academic Squad, which honors undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year.



In addition to Davidson, Kenah, Nemec, and Rayes, six Cavaliers including Mia Abello, Ria Chhina, Emma Giesting, Caroline Nemec, Riley Savage, and Lauren Sloan received NFHCA National Academic Squad nods. The honor is given to undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year.

2025 Virginia Field Hockey NFHCA Scholars of Distinction