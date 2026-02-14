COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (0-3) suffered a 17-9 loss against No. 6 Maryland (2-0) on Saturday (Feb. 14) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

Junior attackers Jenna DiNardo and Madison Alaimo scored three goals apiece. Alaimo had two assists, while DiNardo had one assist and two draw controls.

Maryland started its attack early, scoring in the opening minute of the game, but junior attacker Addi Foster tied the game midway through the period, 1-1. The Terrapins scored the final three goals of the opening period to go up 4-1.

Virginia pulled to within a goal, 6-5, on a DiNardo score with 3:36 remaining in the first half. Maryland scored twice to extend its lead to 8-5, but Alaimo scored with 30 seconds left in the half to cut the deficit back to two, 8-6. Maryland scored twice in the final 11 seconds of the first half to build up a 10-6 advantage.

Maryland outscored the Cavaliers 5-1 in the third period to build up a 15-7 lead, tacking on a 16th goal five minutes into the fourth quarter. DiNardo and Alaimo scored back-to-back goals a minute apart to narrow the gap to 16-9 with 8:25 remaining, but those would be the final goals of the game for the Cavaliers.

VIRGINIA SCORING

GOALS: Jenna Dinardo 3; Madison Alaimo 3; Addi Foster 2; Livy Laverghetta 1

ASSISTS: Madison Alaimo 2; Jenna Dinardo 1; Cady Flaherty 1; Gabby Laverghetta 1

MARYLAND SCORING

GOALS: Kori Edmondson 4; Keeley Block 3; Jordyn Lipkin 3; Ava Meyn 2; Lexi Dupcak 2; Kristen Shanahan 1; Kayla Gilmore 1; Lauren Lapointe 1

ASSISTS: Kristen Shanahan 6; Lauren Lapointe 3; Kayla Gilmore 1; Keeley Block 1; Emma Abbazia 1; Jordyn Lipkin 1

NOTES

Maryland held an 18-8 edge in draw controls

Maryland outshot the Cavaliers 30-24 (19-14 shots on goal)

Virginia goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made eight saves

Maryland goalkeeper JJ Suriano made nine saves

ON THE HORIZON