No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

The Cavaliers swept Franklin & Marshall 9-0 to advance to Sunday's MASC Championship final.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia men's squash team (12-3) swept No. 19 Franklin & Marshall 9-0 on Saturday (Feb. 14) in the final match of pool play at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted at the McArthur Squash Center. 

As the winner of Pool B, Virginia advances to the MASC Championship final set for Sunday (Feb. 15) at noon against Drexel.

Virginia dropped just three games, winning by 3-0 scores at six positions.

Freshman Matthew Dayle posted a dominant win in the exhibition match, surrendering only four points in his 16-minute victory. 

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia improves to 11-0 all-time against Franklin & Marshall.
  • Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in wins with twelve. 
  • This was the Cavaliers' seventh sweep of the season.
  • Virginia has won four of the last six MASC Championships, facing Drexel in each of the last four finals. UVA fell to Drexel 5-4 in the final of last year's Holley Cup.

 

UP NEXT

  • Virginia will be competing against Drexel for the Holley Cup in the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship final on Sunday (Feb. 15) at noon at the McArthur Squash Center.

#5 Virginia 9, #19 Franklin & Marshall 0

1 | Juan Irisarri (VA) def. Kyle Broadhurst (FM) 11-8, 11-6, 11-9
2 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Sharan Punjabi (FM) 11-7, 14-12, 9-11, 11-8
3 | JP Tew (VA) def. Aditya Chandani (FM) 11-8, 11-7, 11-3
4 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Toby Clegg-Petri (FM) 11-6, 11-3, 11-5
5 | Oscar Okonkwo (VA) def. Noah Katzer (FM) 11-1, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8
6 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Akshat Agarwal (FM) 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-2
7 | Maxwell Velazquez (VA) def. Teerth Jilka (FM) 11-6, 11-2, 11-8
8 | Isaac Mitchell (VA) def. Eeshan Sawant (FM) 11-6, 11-6, 11-3
9 | Henry Raine (VA) def. Hunarpal Kohli (FM) 11-3, 11-1, 11-4
Exh. | Matthew Dayle (VA) def. Justin Lane (FM) 11-0, 11-3, 11-1