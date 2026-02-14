No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men's squash team (12-3) swept No. 19 Franklin & Marshall 9-0 on Saturday (Feb. 14) in the final match of pool play at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships hosted at the McArthur Squash Center.

As the winner of Pool B, Virginia advances to the MASC Championship final set for Sunday (Feb. 15) at noon against Drexel.

Virginia dropped just three games, winning by 3-0 scores at six positions.

Freshman Matthew Dayle posted a dominant win in the exhibition match, surrendering only four points in his 16-minute victory.