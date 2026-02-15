Virginia Wins Mid-Atlantic Squash Championship Holley Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men's squash team (13-3) won the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship for the fifth time in the last seven years on Sunday (Feb. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (13-3) advanced out of Pool B after sweeping both Dickinson and Franklin & Marshall, then claimed the Holley Cup with their 8-1 victory over No. 6 Drexel.

Virginia got on the board first with a 3-0 victory from freshman Juan Irisarri at the top of the ladder before junior Krishna Mishra grew the lead to 2-0 with his 3-0 win at position four. Sophomore Ewan Harris notched the third point with a 3-0 victory at seven, then freshman Oscar Okonkwo battled to a 3-2 win at position six to bring Virginia within a point of the match clinch.

Juan Jose Torres Lara clinched the match with his 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 win at position two. Torres Lara, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, has been the Cavaliers’ most consistent contributor this season, with a 12-0 record.

After dropping his first game at position eight 11-1, graduate student Maxwell Velazquez flipped a switch and took the next three 12-10, 11-0 and 11-2, putting Virginia up 6-0 over the Dragons. Senior JP Tew tacked on a 3-0 victory at three and junior Dylan Moran won 3-1 at five before Drexel notched its only win of the afternoon in a gritty 3-2 battle at position nine.