CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete in the 2026 ACC Championships Tuesday (Feb. 17) through Saturday (Feb. 21) at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Virginia women’s swimming & diving will challenge for its seventh-straight ACC Championship and 22nd overall. The women’s championship dates back to 1979. The UVA men have won 16 titles during the history of the event that dates back to 1962.
The Cavalier women enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA poll while the UVA men are No. 25.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.
SCHEDULE
- Tuesday: Finals 5:30 pm
- Weds.-Sat. - Prelims 9:30 am; Finals 5:30 pm
ORDER OF EVENTS
Tuesday: 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay
Wednesday: 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free
Thursday: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free
Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 400 Medley Relay
Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 400 Free Relay
SCHEDULED TO COMPETE FOR THE HOOS
SWIMMERS:
Men: Jack Aikins, Hayden Bellotti, Jay Gerloff, Matthew Heilman, Thomas Heilman, Josh Howat, David King, Davin Lindholm, Thomas Mercer, Grant Murphy, Spencer Nicholas, Noah Powers, Nathan Szobota, Will Thompson, Maximus Williamson
Women: Aimee Canny, Katie Christopherson, Sara Curtis, Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Bryn Greenwaldt, Katie Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Nina Jazy, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Carly Novelline, Melissa Nwakalor, Lana Pudar, Zoe Skirboll, Sophia Umstead, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson
Past ACC Individual Champions Competing this Year (does not include relays)
- Aimee Canny – 200 Free (2024 & 2025)
- Cavan Gormsen – 500 Free (2024), 1650 Free (2025)
- Claire Curzan – 200 Back (2025)
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM (2025), 500 Free (2025)
2025 ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
- The Cavalier women won 13 events (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Fly, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)
- UVA posted 1451.5 points. Second-place Stanford had 1141 points
VIRGINIA WOMEN'S NOTES
- Virginia has six swimmers ranked in the top 11 of the ACC in the 50 Free, including three in the top five (Sara Curtis, Anna Moesch, Claire Curzan) and five in the top 11 of the 200 Free including three of the top four (Anna Moesch, Madi Mintenko, Aimee Canny)
- Virginia has four of the top five times in the 500 Free
- Anna Moesch has the top time in the ACC in the 100 & 200 Free
- Claire Curzan has the top time in the ACC in the 100 & 200 Back and 200 Fly and is second in the 100 Fly
- Aimee Canny has the top time in the ACC in the 500 Free and ranks in the top five in 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Free, 1000 Free and 200 Breast
- Katie Grimes has the top time in the ACC in the 1000 Free, but is second in the 1650 behind Claire Weinstein. The difference between their seed times in the latter is 0.67 seconds (15:52.28 vs 15:52.95)
- Virginia currently holds all five women's NCAA Relay records
- Virginia holds all of the ACC women’s swimming records
VIRGINIA MEN'S NOTES
- David King was All-ACC last year in the 100 and 200 Back as a freshman
- The Virginia men come in with the top time in the ACC in three events: Thomas Heilman in the 200 Fly, Maximus Williamson in the 200 IM and David King in the 200 Back. Heilman is second in the 100 Fly and fourth in the 200 IM
SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash is a rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech across all school-sponsored sports, with 21 individual event points on the line
- The school that accumulates 11 points or more will be crowned the winner of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- There is one point in the Clash awarded for the men’s and one for the women’s finishes at the ACC Swimming Championship
- The Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 5.5-2.5
- UVA captured the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025 while Virginia Tech won the Clash in 2017, 2018 and 2022. The 2020 and 2021 clashes were canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic