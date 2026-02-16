CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete in the 2026 ACC Championships Tuesday (Feb. 17) through Saturday (Feb. 21) at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Virginia women’s swimming & diving will challenge for its seventh-straight ACC Championship and 22nd overall. The women’s championship dates back to 1979. The UVA men have won 16 titles during the history of the event that dates back to 1962.

The Cavalier women enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA poll while the UVA men are No. 25.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Prelims and finals will be streamed live on ACCNX. Links for the live streams and live results each day will be available on VirginiaSports.com.

SCHEDULE



Tuesday: Finals 5:30 pm

Weds.-Sat. - Prelims 9:30 am; Finals 5:30 pm

ORDER OF EVENTS

Tuesday: 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay

Wednesday: 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free

Thursday: 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free

Friday: 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday: 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 400 Free Relay

SCHEDULED TO COMPETE FOR THE HOOS



SWIMMERS:

Men: Jack Aikins, Hayden Bellotti, Jay Gerloff, Matthew Heilman, Thomas Heilman, Josh Howat, David King, Davin Lindholm, Thomas Mercer, Grant Murphy, Spencer Nicholas, Noah Powers, Nathan Szobota, Will Thompson, Maximus Williamson

Women: Aimee Canny, Katie Christopherson, Sara Curtis, Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Bryn Greenwaldt, Katie Grimes, Bailey Hartman, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Nina Jazy, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Carly Novelline, Melissa Nwakalor, Lana Pudar, Zoe Skirboll, Sophia Umstead, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson

Past ACC Individual Champions Competing this Year (does not include relays)

2025 ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavalier women won 13 events (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Fly, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

UVA posted 1451.5 points. Second-place Stanford had 1141 points

VIRGINIA WOMEN'S NOTES

Virginia has six swimmers ranked in the top 11 of the ACC in the 50 Free, including three in the top five (Sara Curtis, Anna Moesch, Claire Curzan) and five in the top 11 of the 200 Free including three of the top four (Anna Moesch, Madi Mintenko, Aimee Canny)

Virginia has four of the top five times in the 500 Free

Anna Moesch has the top time in the ACC in the 100 & 200 Free

Claire Curzan has the top time in the ACC in the 100 & 200 Back and 200 Fly and is second in the 100 Fly

Aimee Canny has the top time in the ACC in the 500 Free and ranks in the top five in 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Free, 1000 Free and 200 Breast

Katie Grimes has the top time in the ACC in the 1000 Free, but is second in the 1650 behind Claire Weinstein. The difference between their seed times in the latter is 0.67 seconds (15:52.28 vs 15:52.95)

Virginia currently holds all five women's NCAA Relay records

Virginia holds all of the ACC women’s swimming records

VIRGINIA MEN'S NOTES

David King was All-ACC last year in the 100 and 200 Back as a freshman

The Virginia men come in with the top time in the ACC in three events: Thomas Heilman in the 200 Fly, Maximus Williamson in the 200 IM and David King in the 200 Back. Heilman is second in the 100 Fly and fourth in the 200 IM

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH